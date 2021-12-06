Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
In Linux, they are basic, but do you know what DEB files are?
The name “DEB” comes from shortening the name of the first distro that introduced and started using them: Debian. These packages are basically the .EXE of Debian-based Linux distributions , such as Debian itself, Ubuntu or Linux Mint, among others. Thus, these are storage files (or packages) that contain all the files to be able to install a program in the distro, in addition to the scripts necessary to carry out this installation and configuration of the program in question.
Packages for Debian: KDE/Plasma, RSSguard, et al | There and back again
As mentioned in this post, most of my activity around Debian has come to a complete halt (Send your thanks to da-manager@debian.org!). Since I still have a few computers running Debian, I keep maintaining a few things which I heavily rely on, in particular KDE/Plasma and RSSguard.
For KDE/Plasma, there are the well known OBS repos I maintain, please read the blog posts tagged KDE.
Design and Web team summary – 25 February 2022 | Ubuntu
The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
Android Leftovers
LabPlot 2.9 Beta
After a long silence from us, we are happy to announce the start of the beta phase for the upcoming LabPlot 2.9 release. Over the past weeks, we have spent a significant amount of time fixing the outstanding issues and polishing new features. Some of the major new features were introduced in our recent blog posts, and many other new features are mentioned in our ChangeLog file.
Free Software/Open Source Leftovers
Development Leftovers
