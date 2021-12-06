Free Software/Open Source Leftovers
Planka is a Libre Kanban-based project manager for teams
If you are a Trell0 user, and you want a private alternative that gives you a full control of your data, then Planka may be your answer.
Notea is an open-source clutter-free note-taking app for productive people
Notea is an open-source web-based note-taking app for creative people.
The Open Source Initiative elects a new board
The Open Source Initiative has announced the results of its 2022 board election.
A headers API for libcurl | daniel.haxx.se
For many years we’ve had this outstanding idea to add a new API to libcurl that would offer applications easy access to HTTP response headers.
Applications could already retrieve the headers using existing methods but that requires them to write a callback and to a certain amount of parsing and “understanding” HTTP that we always felt was a little unfortunate, a bit error-prone on the behalf of the applications and perhaps also a thing that forced a lot of applications out there having to write the same kind of extra function logic.
If libcurl provides this functionality, it would remove a lot of (duplicated) code from a lot of applications.
Peter Czanik: The system() source of syslog-ng now also works on MacOS
The syslog-ng insider 2022-03: syslog-ng 4; MQTT source; Zinc; Elastic Cloud; 3.36; - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
This is the 99th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
Comcast: Why we support the OSI
Comcast is a global media and technology company that operates as three primary businesses: Comcast Cable in the U.S., Sky in Europe, and NBCUniversal globally. In addition, Comcast also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services.
Android Leftovers
LabPlot 2.9 Beta
After a long silence from us, we are happy to announce the start of the beta phase for the upcoming LabPlot 2.9 release. Over the past weeks, we have spent a significant amount of time fixing the outstanding issues and polishing new features. Some of the major new features were introduced in our recent blog posts, and many other new features are mentioned in our ChangeLog file.
Free Software/Open Source Leftovers
Development Leftovers
