After a long silence from us, we are happy to announce the start of the beta phase for the upcoming LabPlot 2.9 release. Over the past weeks, we have spent a significant amount of time fixing the outstanding issues and polishing new features. Some of the major new features were introduced in our recent blog posts, and many other new features are mentioned in our ChangeLog file.

Development Leftovers EasyOS: Enchant spell checking fixed Forum member 'proebler' reported that when the geany text editor extra-plugins package is installed (via the package manager), the spell-checking plugin does not work.

Scala Abstract Class We have to create classes in programming in any language. Classes have methods and have values defined in them. In real life, we want to hide some information in a class or don’t want to show unnecessary details of the class. Just putting forward the subject that we have created for users. In Scala, there is a way out of hiding details of implementation through creating an Abstract class and showing only the functionality we want to display. We will learn the concept of creating an Abstract class in Scala in this article. Scala’s Abstract class and Java’s Abstract class are quite similar. Let’s have some more information about the Scala Abstract class.

Scala Collections A collection in Scala in particular or in any other programming language, in general, is simply a container that can hold the data. However, as far as the Scala programming language is concerned, then it supports multiple different collections. Therefore, today’s article will be dedicated to the collections in the Scala programming language in Ubuntu 20.04.

Scala Hello World Whichever programming language you are comfortable with, you must be familiar with a Hello World program in it. This program is generally the first program that you will ever create in any programming language. With this basic program, you try to understand the syntax of the programming language that you wish to learn. In this guide, we will learn to write a Hello World program in the Scala programming language in Ubuntu 20.04.

How to Use Strings in Rust A string is defined as a sequence of Unicode characters that are encoded into the UTF-8-byte stream. Strings are a fundamental concept in any programming knowledge as they are a source of great trouble or great productivity. This article will explore how to work with strings in the Rust programming language and determine what makes strings in Rust different.