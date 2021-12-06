NVIDIA 510.60.02 Graphics Driver Released with Support for RTX A4000H and A5500 GPUs

NVIDIA 510.60.02 is here almost two months after NVIDIA 510.47.03 and introduces support for the NVIDIA RTX A4000H and NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics cards, which are built on the latest NVIDIA Ampere architecture and found in modern laptop computers. Support is provided for all supported platforms, including Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris.

Oracle Announces Java 18

Oracle today announced the availability of Java 18, the latest version of the world’s number one programming language and development platform. Java 18 (Oracle JDK 18) delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security improvements, including nine enhancements to the platform that will further improve developer productivity. The latest Java Development Kit (JDK) provides updates and improvements with nine JDK Enhancement Proposals (JEPs). These include the capability to add Code Snippets in Java API Documentation (JEP 413), which simplifies the addition of sample source code in API documentation, and Simple Web Server (JEP 408) for prototyping and testing. Developers can explore two incubating modules: the Vector API (JEP 417) and the Foreign Function and Memory API (JEP 419), as well as a preview feature: Pattern Matching for Switch (JEP 420). “The release of Java 18 demonstrates Oracle’s continued commitment to provide enterprises and developers faster access to enhancements with the six-month feature release cadence,” said Georges Saab, Vice President of Development, Java Platform Group, Oracle. “We continue to make technical investments that improve the performance, stability, and security of the Java SE Platform implementations, as well as the Java Development Kit.”

Ubuntu 22.04 Adds Additional Color Options

With every Ubuntu release, we are slowly getting more built-in tweaks to personalize our desktop experience to change the appearance. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS did a good job of improving the visuals and user experience out-of-the-box. This time around, Ubuntu 22.04 has added a much-needed addition to the Appearance settings i.e. accent colors.