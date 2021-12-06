Language Selection

Oracle Announces Java 18

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 08:29:52 PM
Development

Oracle today announced the availability of Java 18, the latest version of the world’s number one programming language and development platform. Java 18 (Oracle JDK 18) delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security improvements, including nine enhancements to the platform that will further improve developer productivity.

The latest Java Development Kit (JDK) provides updates and improvements with nine JDK Enhancement Proposals (JEPs). These include the capability to add Code Snippets in Java API Documentation (JEP 413), which simplifies the addition of sample source code in API documentation, and Simple Web Server (JEP 408) for prototyping and testing. Developers can explore two incubating modules: the Vector API (JEP 417) and the Foreign Function and Memory API (JEP 419), as well as a preview feature: Pattern Matching for Switch (JEP 420).

“The release of Java 18 demonstrates Oracle’s continued commitment to provide enterprises and developers faster access to enhancements with the six-month feature release cadence,” said Georges Saab, Vice President of Development, Java Platform Group, Oracle. “We continue to make technical investments that improve the performance, stability, and security of the Java SE Platform implementations, as well as the Java Development Kit.”

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 08:31:13 PM.
  • OpenJDK JDK 18 General-Availability Release

    This page provides production-ready open-source builds of the Java Development Kit, version 18, an implementation of the Java SE 18 Platform under the GNU General Public License, version 2, with the Classpath Exception.

    Commercial builds of JDK 18 from Oracle, under a non-open-source license, can be found at the Oracle Technology Network.

