Oracle Announces Java 18
Oracle today announced the availability of Java 18, the latest version of the world’s number one programming language and development platform. Java 18 (Oracle JDK 18) delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security improvements, including nine enhancements to the platform that will further improve developer productivity.
The latest Java Development Kit (JDK) provides updates and improvements with nine JDK Enhancement Proposals (JEPs). These include the capability to add Code Snippets in Java API Documentation (JEP 413), which simplifies the addition of sample source code in API documentation, and Simple Web Server (JEP 408) for prototyping and testing. Developers can explore two incubating modules: the Vector API (JEP 417) and the Foreign Function and Memory API (JEP 419), as well as a preview feature: Pattern Matching for Switch (JEP 420).
“The release of Java 18 demonstrates Oracle’s continued commitment to provide enterprises and developers faster access to enhancements with the six-month feature release cadence,” said Georges Saab, Vice President of Development, Java Platform Group, Oracle. “We continue to make technical investments that improve the performance, stability, and security of the Java SE Platform implementations, as well as the Java Development Kit.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 338 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Xubuntu’s Default Xfce Desktop Theme Greybird Gets Initial Support for GTK4
Almost six months in development, Greybird 3.23.0 is here to introduce initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in an attempt to make the popular Xfce theme, which is used by default in recent Xubuntu releases, more modern and keep it up with the times. GTK4 support means that Grebird will play nice with recent GTK4 apps. For those not familiar with libhandy, it’s a library used for creating mobile versions of GTK and GNOME apps, so Greybird getting libhandy support could mean that it might see a version of the Xfce desktop environment on mobile operating systems like ExpidusOS, which is still in very alpha stage.
Zotero Research Tool Gets ’Biggest Upgrade’ in its History
A major —nay, colossal update to open source reference management tool Zotero is available to download. Zotero 6 is billed by its developers as the “biggest upgrade in Zotero’s history”. What makes it so substantial? An array of new features plus an entirely new way of working with PDF files and notes.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: YaST Team Report and Openwashing by the CEO
More in Oracle's site
OpenJDK JDK 18 General-Availability Release