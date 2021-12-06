Red Hat and NVIDIA, OpenShift News
How Red Hat and NVIDIA are helping to accelerate enterprise AI projects with GPUs, DPUs and MLOps
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming how modern enterprises are doing business and pressing organizations to increasingly integrate AI, along with its Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) capabilities, into cloud-native applications to deliver more insight and value for their customers and employees. In fact, the recent 2022 Red Hat Global Outlook report found that AI/ML was the top emerging technology workload most likely to be considered in the next 12 months, with 53% of the IT leaders surveyed ranking it the top priority.
To help organizations more quickly and easily develop AI/ML-powered cloud-native applications and deploy them into production, Red Hat is supportingt OpenShift on several new infrastructure footprints. OpenShift offers a ubiquitous infrastructure to enable machine learning operations (MLOps) at scale, spanning NVIDIA DGX systems, to Arm-based instances in the public cloud to a new class of datacenter hardware called NVIDIA BlueField-2 data processing units (DPUs).
What is new in Insights Advisor for Red Hat OpenShift
Insights Advisor for OpenShift was introduced almost two years ago and its user interface was tightly integrated with Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console (formerly OpenShift Cluster Manager). We’ve gained a lot of feedback from our customers and with Red Hat OpenShift 4.10, and we are introducing a completely redesigned UI that brings new views on recommendations and allows easier navigation between recommendations, impacted clusters and remediations.
OpenShift 4.10: Red Hat teams with Nvidia to add AI and machine learning | ZDNet
You can run Kubernetes straight from the code, but few companies have the nerves to do it. Instead, they turn to programs such as Red Hat's OpenShift. These make orchestrating containers much easier. Now, with its most recent update, Red Hat OpenShift 4.10, is also adding artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) functionality to its bag of tricks,
Red Hat OpenShift 4.10 Adds NVIDIA AI Enterprise 2.0 Certification
Red Hat has announced new certifications and capabilities for Red Hat OpenShift aimed at accelerating the delivery of intelligent applications across the hybrid cloud. These enhancements, including the certification of Red Hat OpenShift with NVIDIA AI Enterprise 2.0, as well as the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift 4.10, are intended to help organizations deploy, manage and scale artificial intelligence (AI) workloads with confidence.
While AI is transforming how enterprises do business, operationalizing an AI infrastructure can be complex and time- and resource-intensive. To help accelerate the process, Red Hat OpenShift is now certified and supported with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise 2.0 software suite, an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software that runs on mainstream, NVIDIA-Certified Systems.
What’s new for developers in the OpenShift 4.10 console | Red Hat Developer
This article covers what’s new for developers in the Red Hat OpenShift console in OpenShift 4.10. This release includes many usability improvements, including changing your defaults for routes in creation flows and the ability to quickly troubleshoot misbehaving pods from the user interface (UI).
Additionally, there are new features available in the console when you install the following operators on your cluster: Service Binding Operator, gitops-primer, Red Hat OpenShift Serverless, Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines, and Red Hat OpenShift GitOps. Let’s dive into the details.
today's howtos
Xubuntu’s Default Xfce Desktop Theme Greybird Gets Initial Support for GTK4
Almost six months in development, Greybird 3.23.0 is here to introduce initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in an attempt to make the popular Xfce theme, which is used by default in recent Xubuntu releases, more modern and keep it up with the times. GTK4 support means that Grebird will play nice with recent GTK4 apps. For those not familiar with libhandy, it’s a library used for creating mobile versions of GTK and GNOME apps, so Greybird getting libhandy support could mean that it might see a version of the Xfce desktop environment on mobile operating systems like ExpidusOS, which is still in very alpha stage.
Zotero Research Tool Gets ’Biggest Upgrade’ in its History
A major —nay, colossal update to open source reference management tool Zotero is available to download. Zotero 6 is billed by its developers as the “biggest upgrade in Zotero’s history”. What makes it so substantial? An array of new features plus an entirely new way of working with PDF files and notes.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: YaST Team Report and Openwashing by the CEO
