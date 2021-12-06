today's howtos
The Treasure Hunting goes on: "Collecting saptune Data with Prometheus" | SUSE Communities
Three weeks ago my colleague Bernd Schubert published a blog post about Discover the hidden treasure.
This one is sort of a follow-up and describes, how to use the textfile.collector to retrieve data from saptune.
I recommend to read his blog post first, because I’ll not explain everything in all details.
GNU Linux – as gracefull as possible shutdown system script (including QNAP NAS)
How to install aws cli on Linux
The AWS CLI is an essential tool for developers and sysadmin to automate and interact with AWS cloud services. It is an open-source tool built on the AWS SDL for Python.
How to find ip address in Linux - TechStory
Whether we realise it or not, we all use the Internet Protocol (IP) on a daily basis. When you type a website address or a search term into your web browser, for example, it looks up the IP address of that URL (or of a search engine) and then loads the website.
Simulating Host Identity Protocol-Based Virtual Private LAN Service Using Mininet Framework | Linux Journal
Virtual Private LAN Services (VPLS) provide means for building Layer 2 communication on top of existing IP networks. VPLS can be built using various approaches. However, when building a production-grade VPLS solution one needs to have a clear picture of how such aspects as security, mobility, and L2 issues will be solved.
In this short article, we will demonstrate how to build the VPLS using Host Identity Protocol (HIP). Since our goal is not to build a production-grade implementation of HIP-switches, we will only demonstrate proof of a concept solution that uses Mininet – a framework for simulating L2 and L3 networks. It is worth mentioning that the code we have produced can be also deployed (under certain conditions; for example, our HIP implementation does not feature the NAT traversal mechanisms and does not yet provide an L2 loop prevention mechanism) on the real hardware.
While building HIP-switches (the switches that are deployed at the border of a network) we came across several challenges. First, we understood that HIP-switches need to support the IEEE 802.1D protocol (or its modification - this really depends on the version of the protocol supported by the switches) to avoid L2 loops in the network. This problem was initially addressed in the relevant IETF draft. Second, there were certain issues with MTU and the inability of the Linux kernel to deliver IP packets when those are fragmented in user space and injected into the network stack using raw sockets. And finally, it took us some time to repackage the existing implementation of HIP protocol as a library, so that it will be agnostic about low-level networking (such as raw sockets, etc.). Since the implementation of the IEEE 802.1D protocol for our HIP-switches is still ongoing, we will demonstrate the usage of HIP-based VPLS using loop-free L2 topology.
Xubuntu’s Default Xfce Desktop Theme Greybird Gets Initial Support for GTK4
Almost six months in development, Greybird 3.23.0 is here to introduce initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in an attempt to make the popular Xfce theme, which is used by default in recent Xubuntu releases, more modern and keep it up with the times. GTK4 support means that Grebird will play nice with recent GTK4 apps. For those not familiar with libhandy, it’s a library used for creating mobile versions of GTK and GNOME apps, so Greybird getting libhandy support could mean that it might see a version of the Xfce desktop environment on mobile operating systems like ExpidusOS, which is still in very alpha stage.
Zotero Research Tool Gets ’Biggest Upgrade’ in its History
A major —nay, colossal update to open source reference management tool Zotero is available to download. Zotero 6 is billed by its developers as the “biggest upgrade in Zotero’s history”. What makes it so substantial? An array of new features plus an entirely new way of working with PDF files and notes.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: YaST Team Report and Openwashing by the CEO
