today's howtos DNSSEC, ssh and VerifyHostKeyDNS OpenSSH has this very nice setting, VerifyHostKeyDNS, which when enabled, will pull SSH host keys from DNS, and you no longer need to either trust on first use, or copy host keys around out of band.

How to install Moshi Monsters Rewritten Desktop on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Moshi Monsters Rewritten Desktop on Zorin OS 16.

How to install LibreOffice 7.3 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install LibreOffice 7.3 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Install Budgie Desktop in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04 - ByteXD Budgie Desktop is a desktop environment that is based on GNOME. It is designed to be simple, easy to use, lightweight and fast. It is also one of the few desktop environments that is designed specifically for the Solus operating system. Budgie’s philosophy is to provide a simple, easy to use desktop environment that is visually appealing and user-friendly. It was started in 2013 and is developed by Ikey Doherty, Joshua Strobl and Solus project team as a project to replace the GNOME 2 desktop environment. It was originally designed for the Solus Linux operating system, but it can now be used on any Linux distribution. The name “Budgie” comes from the Budgie bird. Budgie Desktop is a good choice for users who are looking for a desktop environment that is similar to GNOME, but with a few extra features and a more modern look and feel. Some of its shortcomings are that it is not as customizable as other desktop environments, and it does not have as many features as other desktop environments. Ubuntu Budgie is a community developed Ubuntu flavor built around the Budgie desktop environment. The goal is to integrate the simplicity and elegance of Budgie with the full power of Ubuntu.

Xubuntu’s Default Xfce Desktop Theme Greybird Gets Initial Support for GTK4 Almost six months in development, Greybird 3.23.0 is here to introduce initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in an attempt to make the popular Xfce theme, which is used by default in recent Xubuntu releases, more modern and keep it up with the times. GTK4 support means that Grebird will play nice with recent GTK4 apps. For those not familiar with libhandy, it’s a library used for creating mobile versions of GTK and GNOME apps, so Greybird getting libhandy support could mean that it might see a version of the Xfce desktop environment on mobile operating systems like ExpidusOS, which is still in very alpha stage.