SUSE/OpenSUSE: YaST Team Report and Openwashing by the CEO
-
YaST Development Report - Chapter 2 of 2022
In the YaST Team we have changed a bit the way we organize the work and we are not longer numbering the development sprints. But that will not stop us from reporting as often as possible what’s new in the YaST world. So, let’s go with our second regular development report of 2022.
-
Welcome to the Age of Open Innovation [Ed: Mrs. SAP is openwashing SUSE, which is pushing proprietary software and has worked to cancel the very founder of GNU/Linux by backing a defamatory letter, expecting no writ for libel]
Open source and innovation have been the lifeblood of SUSE for 30 years. While you can certainly have one without the other, they are undoubtedly better together.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 282 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Xubuntu’s Default Xfce Desktop Theme Greybird Gets Initial Support for GTK4
Almost six months in development, Greybird 3.23.0 is here to introduce initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in an attempt to make the popular Xfce theme, which is used by default in recent Xubuntu releases, more modern and keep it up with the times. GTK4 support means that Grebird will play nice with recent GTK4 apps. For those not familiar with libhandy, it’s a library used for creating mobile versions of GTK and GNOME apps, so Greybird getting libhandy support could mean that it might see a version of the Xfce desktop environment on mobile operating systems like ExpidusOS, which is still in very alpha stage.
Zotero Research Tool Gets ’Biggest Upgrade’ in its History
A major —nay, colossal update to open source reference management tool Zotero is available to download. Zotero 6 is billed by its developers as the “biggest upgrade in Zotero’s history”. What makes it so substantial? An array of new features plus an entirely new way of working with PDF files and notes.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: YaST Team Report and Openwashing by the CEO
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
17 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago