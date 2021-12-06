Budgie Desktop is a desktop environment that is based on GNOME. It is designed to be simple, easy to use, lightweight and fast. It is also one of the few desktop environments that is designed specifically for the Solus operating system. Budgie’s philosophy is to provide a simple, easy to use desktop environment that is visually appealing and user-friendly.

It was started in 2013 and is developed by Ikey Doherty, Joshua Strobl and Solus project team as a project to replace the GNOME 2 desktop environment. It was originally designed for the Solus Linux operating system, but it can now be used on any Linux distribution. The name “Budgie” comes from the Budgie bird.

Budgie Desktop is a good choice for users who are looking for a desktop environment that is similar to GNOME, but with a few extra features and a more modern look and feel.

Some of its shortcomings are that it is not as customizable as other desktop environments, and it does not have as many features as other desktop environments.

Ubuntu Budgie is a community developed Ubuntu flavor built around the Budgie desktop environment. The goal is to integrate the simplicity and elegance of Budgie with the full power of Ubuntu.