Videos: GNOME and More
GNOME 42 review: IS THEMING DEAD? - Invidious
The "REAL" Reason YouTube Killed Vanced! - Invidious
When YouTube Vanced shutdown we didn't really know why but following all the theory they have posted a write up explaining the real reason Vanced was shutdown, at least the reason they want to say.
You Must "Be" To "Do", And "Do" To "Have" - Invidious
Due to some pretty serious thunderstorms, the network is down at my office. So instead of recording my usual sort of content, it was time for an off-topic "boomer vlog." Today's video is another "life tip" sort of video. The topic is "be-do-have" rather "have-do-be".
today's howtos
Xubuntu’s Default Xfce Desktop Theme Greybird Gets Initial Support for GTK4
Almost six months in development, Greybird 3.23.0 is here to introduce initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in an attempt to make the popular Xfce theme, which is used by default in recent Xubuntu releases, more modern and keep it up with the times. GTK4 support means that Grebird will play nice with recent GTK4 apps. For those not familiar with libhandy, it’s a library used for creating mobile versions of GTK and GNOME apps, so Greybird getting libhandy support could mean that it might see a version of the Xfce desktop environment on mobile operating systems like ExpidusOS, which is still in very alpha stage.
Zotero Research Tool Gets ’Biggest Upgrade’ in its History
A major —nay, colossal update to open source reference management tool Zotero is available to download. Zotero 6 is billed by its developers as the “biggest upgrade in Zotero’s history”. What makes it so substantial? An array of new features plus an entirely new way of working with PDF files and notes.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: YaST Team Report and Openwashing by the CEO
