today's leftovers
-
Guidelines for research on the kernel community
As part of the response to last year's UMN fiasco, Kees Cook and a group of collaborators have put together a set of guidelines for researchers who are studying how the kernel-development community (or any development community, really) works. That document has just been merged into the mainline as part of the 5.18 merge window.
-
gron the JSON flattener
gron is a self-contained Go executable you can download from here on GitHub. In the UNIX tradition, gron does one thing well: it flattens JSON into a structure that's easily processed by shell tools, line by line.
-
Manic couch co-op game D-Corp gets a large content update | GamingOnLinux
Before summer comes rolling in and it becomes too hot to do anything, check out the latest update to couch co-op game D-Corp.
More about it: D-Corp is a crazy couch co-op game for up to 4 players. Play as a team of cute, customizable robots. Fulfill the corporate dreams of your brainy boss. Work together on tasks such as turret maintenance and harvesting natural resources while being under continuous attack by alien cacti!
-
Apple Outage Outrage | Linux Random Redo | Okta Hacked (or Not)
First up this week: Most of Apple’s services were down yesterday (at least in some regions). For at least two hours, very little was working, including the dev site and some internal apps.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 223 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Xubuntu’s Default Xfce Desktop Theme Greybird Gets Initial Support for GTK4
Almost six months in development, Greybird 3.23.0 is here to introduce initial support for GTK4 and libhandy in an attempt to make the popular Xfce theme, which is used by default in recent Xubuntu releases, more modern and keep it up with the times. GTK4 support means that Grebird will play nice with recent GTK4 apps. For those not familiar with libhandy, it’s a library used for creating mobile versions of GTK and GNOME apps, so Greybird getting libhandy support could mean that it might see a version of the Xfce desktop environment on mobile operating systems like ExpidusOS, which is still in very alpha stage.
Zotero Research Tool Gets ’Biggest Upgrade’ in its History
A major —nay, colossal update to open source reference management tool Zotero is available to download. Zotero 6 is billed by its developers as the “biggest upgrade in Zotero’s history”. What makes it so substantial? An array of new features plus an entirely new way of working with PDF files and notes.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: YaST Team Report and Openwashing by the CEO
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
17 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago