Prepping Your Computers For an Internet Outage An internet connection is central to how we go about our lives. In the event of an internet outage that could last days or weeks, a bit of preparation, a bunch of disk space, and time to download a few resources are all you’ll need to prepare. Here is how you can host your own local services in the case of an internet outage. Also: Apple hit with second iCloud services outage in two days

Notable: The best open-source note-taking and Markdown editor for 2022 Notable is a free, open-source note-taking application as well as a Markdown editor that you can use without fear of a vendor lockdown. Notable it may look a simple note editor, but it comes with a rich set of useful features, and yet to come in the near future. With Notable, you can create diagrams using Mermaid syntax, write down your KaTeX math code easily and Notable will render everything for you.