GNU Parallel 20220322 ('Маріу́поль')
GNU Parallel 20220322 ('Маріу́поль') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
Also: Richard Stallman: The state of the free software movement
Prepping Your Computers For an Internet Outage
An internet connection is central to how we go about our lives. In the event of an internet outage that could last days or weeks, a bit of preparation, a bunch of disk space, and time to download a few resources are all you’ll need to prepare. Here is how you can host your own local services in the case of an internet outage. Also: Apple hit with second iCloud services outage in two days
Notable: The best open-source note-taking and Markdown editor for 2022
Notable is a free, open-source note-taking application as well as a Markdown editor that you can use without fear of a vendor lockdown. Notable it may look a simple note editor, but it comes with a rich set of useful features, and yet to come in the near future. With Notable, you can create diagrams using Mermaid syntax, write down your KaTeX math code easily and Notable will render everything for you.
"New discoveries await..." in the upcoming Inkscape 1.2 About Screen
Congratulations to Inkscape artist Chris Hildenbrand, aka 2DGameartGuru, for "New discoveries await…", which will be featured in Inkscape 1.2 as the About Screen! Chris Hildenbrand also submitted a second entry, featuring a blue Inkscape monster, to this contest. He creates vector graphics game art tutorials, which he publishes to his tutorials blog and to Youtube.
6 Fun Linux Distros to Try if You're a Distro Hopper
There are many different flavors of Linux, and since most are free to use, there comes a point when you might feel compelled to try a bunch of them out. We call this distro-hopping. Some people distro hop for only a few months. Others find that the experience never grows dull. If you've tried out a few distributions and are looking for one that offers something different, here are six options that are worth taking for a spin.
