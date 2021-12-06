today's howtos
How to add devices to monitor with ManageEngine OpManager | TechRepublic
ManageEngine OpManager is a powerful network, system, and application management tool for real-time, in-depth visibility and analysis of your network devices, WAN or VoIP links, servers, virtual servers and switches. Although OpManager is closed-source, it’s still a great option for deploying to your Linux servers to help you and your team stay abreast of what’s happening on your network.
Install qbittorrent on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout
Tutorial to learn the command to install qBittorrent on Debian 11 Bullseye using the terminal to download Torrent files.
With the free and open-source qBittorrent download, you can easily exchange files with other users via the popular BitTorrent network.
qbittorrent not only convinces with its compact size and tidy user interface but also scores with useful extras such as an integrated search or a browser-based remote control.
qBittorrent supports Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11 and is available in separate editions for 32-bit and 64-bit systems. There are also versions for FreeBSD, Linux OS/2, and Mac OS.
How To Install uGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install uGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, uGet is a very powerful download manager application with a large inventory of features such as download in multiple parallel streams for download acceleration, putting files in a download queue, pause & resume downloads, advanced category management. uGet also offers Browser Integration via an extension that supports: Firefox, Google Chrome, Chromium, Opera, and Vivaldi.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the uGet Download Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Exfil Everything – Ricochet
So this is just my “functionally paranoid” (the motto of OpenBSD, by the way) estimate of where things are. I’ll describe two problems, one of which I call the trumpet problem, and the other is plain theft.
Install phpBB forum on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Tutorial to get the steps and commands for installing phpBB on Debian 11 Bullseye using the terminal for creating own forum.
What is phpBB?
phpBB is a fully scalable and customizable open-source forum. The software has a user-friendly interface and straightforward management options. It is based on PHP and MySQL.
Well, phpBB is a group of international people who enjoy working on open-source software. This software was created in June 2000. There have been some changes in the licenses as well as in the management team of phpBB. The goals of the phpBB creators are still the same. They want to provide free forum software for the Internet.
Prepping Your Computers For an Internet Outage
An internet connection is central to how we go about our lives. In the event of an internet outage that could last days or weeks, a bit of preparation, a bunch of disk space, and time to download a few resources are all you’ll need to prepare. Here is how you can host your own local services in the case of an internet outage. Also: Apple hit with second iCloud services outage in two days
Notable: The best open-source note-taking and Markdown editor for 2022
Notable is a free, open-source note-taking application as well as a Markdown editor that you can use without fear of a vendor lockdown. Notable it may look a simple note editor, but it comes with a rich set of useful features, and yet to come in the near future. With Notable, you can create diagrams using Mermaid syntax, write down your KaTeX math code easily and Notable will render everything for you.
"New discoveries await..." in the upcoming Inkscape 1.2 About Screen
Congratulations to Inkscape artist Chris Hildenbrand, aka 2DGameartGuru, for "New discoveries await…", which will be featured in Inkscape 1.2 as the About Screen! Chris Hildenbrand also submitted a second entry, featuring a blue Inkscape monster, to this contest. He creates vector graphics game art tutorials, which he publishes to his tutorials blog and to Youtube.
6 Fun Linux Distros to Try if You're a Distro Hopper
There are many different flavors of Linux, and since most are free to use, there comes a point when you might feel compelled to try a bunch of them out. We call this distro-hopping. Some people distro hop for only a few months. Others find that the experience never grows dull. If you've tried out a few distributions and are looking for one that offers something different, here are six options that are worth taking for a spin.
