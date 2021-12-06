Tutorial to learn the command to install qBittorrent on Debian 11 Bullseye using the terminal to download Torrent files.

With the free and open-source qBittorrent download, you can easily exchange files with other users via the popular BitTorrent network.

qbittorrent not only convinces with its compact size and tidy user interface but also scores with useful extras such as an integrated search or a browser-based remote control.

qBittorrent supports Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11 and is available in separate editions for 32-bit and 64-bit systems. There are also versions for FreeBSD, Linux OS/2, and Mac OS.