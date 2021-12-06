Language Selection

Free Software/Open Source Leftovers

Software

  • Wordle Game In Hindi: Try ‘Shabdle’ Hindi Word Guessing Game And How to Play

    The website also notes, “Shabdle is inspired by Wordle and its many wonderful remixes. To validate words, it uses the GNU aspell Hindi dictionary. As such, the source code for Shabdle is licensed under GPLv2. The puzzle and keyboard are typeset in Laila by Indian Type Foundry."

  • The Fediverse: Decentralized Social Media for Human Beings

    Despite their popularity, all of these companies have huge problems, especially when it comes to privacy and surveillance. Instagram and Facebook, in particular, seem to encourage users to become the worst version of themselves, with abuse and threats a regular occurrence.

  • After Last Year’s Hack, OSI Elects New Board Members Without Incident

    The Open Source Initiative announced on Monday that its members have cast their ballots for four board of directors’ seats. The votes have been counted, the results are in, and it all went off without a hitch.

    That’s good news, considering that last year’s OSI board election was hacked, which necessitated a re-vote and put a bit of undeserved egg on the faces of those running the show at one of open source’s most important organizations. In case you don’t know, OSI is the organization established back in 1998 to protect the Open Source Definition, and has been the official decider on what is and what is not an open source license ever since.

  • mozilla: Mozilla set to add AV1 video codec support to the Firefox browser - Times of India

    Mozilla Foundation is set to incorporate support for the AV1 video codec to its upcoming Firefox 100 release. Android Police reports a recent Bugzilla update revealed that it will be available starting May 3, 2022.

    Currently, users can run the AV1 video codec on updated versions of Chrome or Edge browsers on a Windows 10 system that supports high-quality graphics. Google and Microsoft officially started supporting hardware acceleration on their flagship browsers in 2020.

    However, the Mozilla Foundation didn't prioritise including AV1 video support in Firefox as it needs powerful hardware along with the current version of the software. As per Mozilla, users of such hardware amounted to a small percentage of PC users.

  • Tech Stack: What Is It And How To Choose The Right One For Your Web App Project? | Benzinga

    The LAMP tech stack is known to be the classic of stacks. It has been popular because it offers technologies that allow you to build web apps in a fast and stable manner.

Linux History and Why Are There So Many Distros

Unix was a project created by Bell Labs Engineers in 1969 with the aim of being a uniform operating system for all. It had become hugely popular and many big giant companies started using it. In 1983, Richard Stallman developed the GNU project. It was created to be an open source operating system like UNIX but better. But the developers of GNU started developing the utilities of an operating system first and thought of creating the kernel later. In 1991 Finnish-American Linus Benedict Torvalds, who was a computer science student from Helsinki created an operating system kernel as a personal hobby project. It was based on MINIX or mini-Unix, which is a Unix-like operating system based on a microkernel architecture. He used the compiler used in GNU project, which we have discussed earlier. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • Top Linux Command Line Tips and Tricks

    Linux is a great OS that offers multiple options for simplifying tasks. It has everything you need for working more efficiently, whether a command-line or a GUI. However, many people don’t know the Linux command line’s short tricks and end up being stuck in complex tasks. An interface (text-based) through which you communicate with your system’s OS. That’s called a Command-Line. You can easily navigate to files and folders in your system and perform the task.

    Linux Command Line offers various techniques to play with folders. If you want to learn Top Linux Command Line Tips and Tricks, make sure you read this blog entirely. We have divided the following information into several parts. The first few are basics, others are directory-related, and the rest are advanced tips. Let’s read Tips and Tricks for Linux Commands: [...]

  • Penny Wise and Cloud Foolish

    As Corey Quinn so eloquently put it, “all cloud cost is fundamentally about architecture”. When designing for the cloud, pricing is one of the most important signals to take into account. Pricing and quotas indicate how the Cloud provider has designed the product, how they want you to think about the product, and how you should use it.

    The pricing changes Google is making strike at the heart of their customer’s applications and will force many customers to rearchitect their applications, or pay a much larger amount to keep their existing architecture.

  • Coding style, coding etiquette

    Do you indent your code with one tab, two spaces, or eight spaces? Do you feel strongly about the location of the curly brace closing a function definition? Do you have naming preferences? You probably have picked up some habits along the way. In any case, having some sort of consistency in coding style will help those who read the code to understand, fix or enhance it. In this post, we shall share some resources about coding style, useful tools, and some remarks on etiquette.

Proprietary Leftovers

  • Apple hit with second iCloud services outage in two days
  • Okta [breach] puts thousands of businesses on high alert

    Okta, an authentication company used by thousands of organizations around the world, has now confirmed an attacker had access to one of its employees’ laptops for five days in January 2022 and that around 2.5 percent of its customers may have been affected — but maintains its service “has not been breached and remains fully operational.”

    The disclosure comes as [cracking] group Lapsus$ has posted screenshots to its Telegram channel claiming to be of Okta’s internal systems, including one that appears to show Okta’s Slack channels, and another with a Cloudflare interface.

  • [Crackers] hit authentication firm Okta, customers 'may have been impacted'

    Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said in a blog post that a customer support engineer working for a third-party contractor had his computer accessed by the [crackers] for a five-day period in mid-January and that "the potential impact to Okta customers is limited to the access that support engineers have."

  • Software firm investigates digital breach

    The software company said the breach could be related to an incident in January that was contained. Okta said it prevented the [attackers] from compromising the account of a third-party customer support engineer.

  • Okta changes tune, says about 375 customers hit by January incident [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Identity services provider Okta has now changed its tune and says that 2.5% of its customers — which amounts to about 375 companies — have been affected by the January breach to which it admitted.

  • Why Don't You Use ...

    These have all happened to me. Technology X may be too expensive because we're using another technology with a special discount that's confidential. If the reasons are under NDA, then I also cannot share it. In one case I was interested in a technology, only to have the CEO of the company that developed it, under NDA, tell me that he was abandoning it. They had not announced this publicly. I've also privately chatted with key technology contributors at conferences who are looking for something different to work on, because they believe their own technology is doomed.

    At some companies, whatever reason may just be considered competitive knowledge and thus confidential.

  • Embrace. Extend. Extinguish.

    A timeless strategy for technical products. One of the most effective forms of API warfare which Microsoft was (is) most notorious for. From a 1994 internal memo at Microsoft on a strategy for building the "killer app" for the budding [Internet].

  • The U.S. warns companies to stay on guard for possible Russian cyberattacks [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger called for companies to secure their systems, including implementing multifactor authentication, patching systems against known vulnerabilities, backing up data, running drills and engaging with federal authorities before a cyberattack happens.

  • [Old] What Are the Internet Domains Connected to the Conficker Botnet?

    These days, while Conficker is no longer among the world’s top threats, users of older Windows operating systems (OSs) or so-called “legacy systems” may still be vulnerable to the threat. Examples of industries that may have such systems in their networks include banks, industrial control systems (ICS) operators, and utility companies.

    This post sought to look at known Conficker indicators of compromise (IoCs) and find out if any of them remain online.

  • Microsoft confirms Lapsus$ [crackers] stole source code via ‘limited’ access

    On Tuesday evening, after investigating, Microsoft confirmed the group that it calls DEV-0537 compromised “a single account” and stole parts of source code for some of its products. A blog post on its security site says Microsoft investigators have been tracking the Lapsus$ group for weeks, and details some of the methods they’ve used to compromise victims’ systems. According to the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), “the objective of DEV-0537 actors is to gain elevated access through stolen credentials that enable data theft and destructive attacks against a targeted organization, often resulting in extortion. Tactics and objectives indicate this is a cybercriminal actor motivated by theft and destruction.”

  • Nvidia’s [crackers] say they’ve stolen 37GB of Microsoft code

    Is there such a thing as a “celebrity [cracker] team?” If so, there appears to be one on the rise. A few weeks ago Nvidia was [breached], with internal documents and even encryption keys leaked in the bizarre follow-up. Now the same team of [crackers] claims that it’s infiltrated Microsoft, making away with 37 gigabytes of proprietary source code. A torrent file containing at least some Microsoft projects has been distributed.

  • Hacking Group Starts Dumping Files Allegedly Stolen From Microsoft
  • ‘Spam Nation’ Villain Vrublevsky Charged With Fraud

    Pavel Vrublevsky, founder of the Russian payment technology firm ChronoPay and the antagonist in my 2014 book “Spam Nation,” was arrested in Moscow this month and charged with fraud. Russian authorities allege Vrublevsky operated several fraudulent SMS-based payment schemes, and facilitated money laundering for Hydra, the largest Russian darknet market. But according to information obtained by KrebsOnSecurity, it is equally likely Vrublevsky was arrested thanks to his propensity for carefully documenting the links between Russia’s state security services and the cybercriminal underground.

How to Enable X11 and Disable Wayland Window System

There are multiple ways to switch from the Wayland window system to the X11 window system, such as follows: 1. Easily switch from Wayland to the X11 Window system from the lockscreen. 2. Modify /etc/gdm3/daemon.conf or /etc/gdm3/custom.conf to permanently disable Wayland. Read more

