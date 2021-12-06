Free Software/Open Source Leftovers
-
Wordle Game In Hindi: Try ‘Shabdle’ Hindi Word Guessing Game And How to Play
The website also notes, “Shabdle is inspired by Wordle and its many wonderful remixes. To validate words, it uses the GNU aspell Hindi dictionary. As such, the source code for Shabdle is licensed under GPLv2. The puzzle and keyboard are typeset in Laila by Indian Type Foundry."
-
The Fediverse: Decentralized Social Media for Human Beings
Despite their popularity, all of these companies have huge problems, especially when it comes to privacy and surveillance. Instagram and Facebook, in particular, seem to encourage users to become the worst version of themselves, with abuse and threats a regular occurrence.
-
After Last Year’s Hack, OSI Elects New Board Members Without Incident
The Open Source Initiative announced on Monday that its members have cast their ballots for four board of directors’ seats. The votes have been counted, the results are in, and it all went off without a hitch.
That’s good news, considering that last year’s OSI board election was hacked, which necessitated a re-vote and put a bit of undeserved egg on the faces of those running the show at one of open source’s most important organizations. In case you don’t know, OSI is the organization established back in 1998 to protect the Open Source Definition, and has been the official decider on what is and what is not an open source license ever since.
-
mozilla: Mozilla set to add AV1 video codec support to the Firefox browser - Times of India
Mozilla Foundation is set to incorporate support for the AV1 video codec to its upcoming Firefox 100 release. Android Police reports a recent Bugzilla update revealed that it will be available starting May 3, 2022.
Currently, users can run the AV1 video codec on updated versions of Chrome or Edge browsers on a Windows 10 system that supports high-quality graphics. Google and Microsoft officially started supporting hardware acceleration on their flagship browsers in 2020.
However, the Mozilla Foundation didn't prioritise including AV1 video support in Firefox as it needs powerful hardware along with the current version of the software. As per Mozilla, users of such hardware amounted to a small percentage of PC users.
-
Tech Stack: What Is It And How To Choose The Right One For Your Web App Project? | Benzinga
The LAMP tech stack is known to be the classic of stacks. It has been popular because it offers technologies that allow you to build web apps in a fast and stable manner.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 201 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux History and Why Are There So Many Distros
Unix was a project created by Bell Labs Engineers in 1969 with the aim of being a uniform operating system for all. It had become hugely popular and many big giant companies started using it. In 1983, Richard Stallman developed the GNU project. It was created to be an open source operating system like UNIX but better. But the developers of GNU started developing the utilities of an operating system first and thought of creating the kernel later. In 1991 Finnish-American Linus Benedict Torvalds, who was a computer science student from Helsinki created an operating system kernel as a personal hobby project. It was based on MINIX or mini-Unix, which is a Unix-like operating system based on a microkernel architecture. He used the compiler used in GNU project, which we have discussed earlier.
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Leftovers
How to Enable X11 and Disable Wayland Window System
There are multiple ways to switch from the Wayland window system to the X11 window system, such as follows: 1. Easily switch from Wayland to the X11 Window system from the lockscreen. 2. Modify /etc/gdm3/daemon.conf or /etc/gdm3/custom.conf to permanently disable Wayland.
Recent comments
28 min 29 sec ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
10 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 44 sec ago
15 hours 20 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago