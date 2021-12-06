Linux History and Why Are There So Many Distros
Unix was a project created by Bell Labs Engineers in 1969 with the aim of being a uniform operating system for all. It had become hugely popular and many big giant companies started using it. In 1983, Richard Stallman developed the GNU project. It was created to be an open source operating system like UNIX but better. But the developers of GNU started developing the utilities of an operating system first and thought of creating the kernel later.
In 1991 Finnish-American Linus Benedict Torvalds, who was a computer science student from Helsinki created an operating system kernel as a personal hobby project. It was based on MINIX or mini-Unix, which is a Unix-like operating system based on a microkernel architecture. He used the compiler used in GNU project, which we have discussed earlier.
Programming Leftovers
-
Linux is a great OS that offers multiple options for simplifying tasks. It has everything you need for working more efficiently, whether a command-line or a GUI. However, many people don’t know the Linux command line’s short tricks and end up being stuck in complex tasks. An interface (text-based) through which you communicate with your system’s OS. That’s called a Command-Line. You can easily navigate to files and folders in your system and perform the task.
Linux Command Line offers various techniques to play with folders. If you want to learn Top Linux Command Line Tips and Tricks, make sure you read this blog entirely. We have divided the following information into several parts. The first few are basics, others are directory-related, and the rest are advanced tips. Let’s read Tips and Tricks for Linux Commands: [...]
-
As Corey Quinn so eloquently put it, “all cloud cost is fundamentally about architecture”. When designing for the cloud, pricing is one of the most important signals to take into account. Pricing and quotas indicate how the Cloud provider has designed the product, how they want you to think about the product, and how you should use it.
The pricing changes Google is making strike at the heart of their customer’s applications and will force many customers to rearchitect their applications, or pay a much larger amount to keep their existing architecture.
-
Do you indent your code with one tab, two spaces, or eight spaces? Do you feel strongly about the location of the curly brace closing a function definition? Do you have naming preferences? You probably have picked up some habits along the way. In any case, having some sort of consistency in coding style will help those who read the code to understand, fix or enhance it. In this post, we shall share some resources about coding style, useful tools, and some remarks on etiquette.
Proprietary Leftovers
-
Okta, an authentication company used by thousands of organizations around the world, has now confirmed an attacker had access to one of its employees’ laptops for five days in January 2022 and that around 2.5 percent of its customers may have been affected — but maintains its service “has not been breached and remains fully operational.”
The disclosure comes as [cracking] group Lapsus$ has posted screenshots to its Telegram channel claiming to be of Okta’s internal systems, including one that appears to show Okta’s Slack channels, and another with a Cloudflare interface.
-
Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said in a blog post that a customer support engineer working for a third-party contractor had his computer accessed by the [crackers] for a five-day period in mid-January and that "the potential impact to Okta customers is limited to the access that support engineers have."
-
The software company said the breach could be related to an incident in January that was contained. Okta said it prevented the [attackers] from compromising the account of a third-party customer support engineer.
-
Identity services provider Okta has now changed its tune and says that 2.5% of its customers — which amounts to about 375 companies — have been affected by the January breach to which it admitted.
-
These have all happened to me. Technology X may be too expensive because we're using another technology with a special discount that's confidential. If the reasons are under NDA, then I also cannot share it. In one case I was interested in a technology, only to have the CEO of the company that developed it, under NDA, tell me that he was abandoning it. They had not announced this publicly. I've also privately chatted with key technology contributors at conferences who are looking for something different to work on, because they believe their own technology is doomed.
At some companies, whatever reason may just be considered competitive knowledge and thus confidential.
-
A timeless strategy for technical products. One of the most effective forms of API warfare which Microsoft was (is) most notorious for. From a 1994 internal memo at Microsoft on a strategy for building the "killer app" for the budding [Internet].
-
Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger called for companies to secure their systems, including implementing multifactor authentication, patching systems against known vulnerabilities, backing up data, running drills and engaging with federal authorities before a cyberattack happens.
-
These days, while Conficker is no longer among the world’s top threats, users of older Windows operating systems (OSs) or so-called “legacy systems” may still be vulnerable to the threat. Examples of industries that may have such systems in their networks include banks, industrial control systems (ICS) operators, and utility companies.
This post sought to look at known Conficker indicators of compromise (IoCs) and find out if any of them remain online.
-
On Tuesday evening, after investigating, Microsoft confirmed the group that it calls DEV-0537 compromised “a single account” and stole parts of source code for some of its products. A blog post on its security site says Microsoft investigators have been tracking the Lapsus$ group for weeks, and details some of the methods they’ve used to compromise victims’ systems. According to the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), “the objective of DEV-0537 actors is to gain elevated access through stolen credentials that enable data theft and destructive attacks against a targeted organization, often resulting in extortion. Tactics and objectives indicate this is a cybercriminal actor motivated by theft and destruction.”
-
Is there such a thing as a “celebrity [cracker] team?” If so, there appears to be one on the rise. A few weeks ago Nvidia was [breached], with internal documents and even encryption keys leaked in the bizarre follow-up. Now the same team of [crackers] claims that it’s infiltrated Microsoft, making away with 37 gigabytes of proprietary source code. A torrent file containing at least some Microsoft projects has been distributed.
-
Pavel Vrublevsky, founder of the Russian payment technology firm ChronoPay and the antagonist in my 2014 book “Spam Nation,” was arrested in Moscow this month and charged with fraud. Russian authorities allege Vrublevsky operated several fraudulent SMS-based payment schemes, and facilitated money laundering for Hydra, the largest Russian darknet market. But according to information obtained by KrebsOnSecurity, it is equally likely Vrublevsky was arrested thanks to his propensity for carefully documenting the links between Russia’s state security services and the cybercriminal underground.
How to Enable X11 and Disable Wayland Window System
There are multiple ways to switch from the Wayland window system to the X11 window system, such as follows:
1. Easily switch from Wayland to the X11 Window system from the lockscreen.
2. Modify /etc/gdm3/daemon.conf or /etc/gdm3/custom.conf to permanently disable Wayland.
Recent comments
28 min 29 sec ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
10 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 44 sec ago
15 hours 20 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago