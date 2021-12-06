Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 23rd of March 2022 08:12:53 AM Filed under
Misc

  • I built the new gcobol compiler on OpenBSD

    For those of you who keep tabs on the compiler space, you might have heard that last week an announcement was made on the GCC mailing list to share with the world gcobol, a new GCC frontend for COBOL. There has been some coverage of this new compiler but not too much. I did notice that a reply to the initial announcement mentions looking forward to gcobol being officially a part of GCC. So, like we did for the Modula-2 compiler, let's make sure that when gcobol is merged into GCC, we will be assured that it works well on OpenBSD. Even better, the announcement email welcomes people to use it, so let's do that. Maybe we'll even learn some COBOL along the way.

  • Keep your OpenBSD system cool with obsdfreqd

    Last week I wrote a system daemon to manage the CPU frequency from userland, entirely bypassing the kernel automatic mode. While this was more of a toy at first because I only implemented the same automatic mode used in the kernel but with all the variables being easily changed, I found it valuable for many use case to improve battery life or even temperature.

    The coolest feature I added today is to support a maximum temperature and let the program do its best to keep the CPU temperature below the limit.

  • Inside the Apple-1's unusual MOS clock driver chip

    Apple's first product was the Apple-1 computer, introduced in 1976. This early microcomputer used an unusual type of storage for its display: shift register memory. Instead of storing data in RAM (random-access memory), it was stored in a 1024-position shift register. You put a bit into the shift register and 1024 clock cycles later, the bit pops out the other end. Since a shift-register memory didn't require addressing circuitry, it could be manufactured more cheaply than a random-access memory chip.1 The downside, of course, is that you had to use bits as they became available, rather than access arbitrary memory locations. The behavior of shift-register memory was a good match for video circuitry, though, since characters are displayed on the screen in a fixed, repeating order (left to right and top to bottom).2

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux History and Why Are There So Many Distros

Unix was a project created by Bell Labs Engineers in 1969 with the aim of being a uniform operating system for all. It had become hugely popular and many big giant companies started using it. In 1983, Richard Stallman developed the GNU project. It was created to be an open source operating system like UNIX but better. But the developers of GNU started developing the utilities of an operating system first and thought of creating the kernel later. In 1991 Finnish-American Linus Benedict Torvalds, who was a computer science student from Helsinki created an operating system kernel as a personal hobby project. It was based on MINIX or mini-Unix, which is a Unix-like operating system based on a microkernel architecture. He used the compiler used in GNU project, which we have discussed earlier. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • Top Linux Command Line Tips and Tricks

    Linux is a great OS that offers multiple options for simplifying tasks. It has everything you need for working more efficiently, whether a command-line or a GUI. However, many people don’t know the Linux command line’s short tricks and end up being stuck in complex tasks. An interface (text-based) through which you communicate with your system’s OS. That’s called a Command-Line. You can easily navigate to files and folders in your system and perform the task.

    Linux Command Line offers various techniques to play with folders. If you want to learn Top Linux Command Line Tips and Tricks, make sure you read this blog entirely. We have divided the following information into several parts. The first few are basics, others are directory-related, and the rest are advanced tips. Let’s read Tips and Tricks for Linux Commands: [...]

  • Penny Wise and Cloud Foolish

    As Corey Quinn so eloquently put it, “all cloud cost is fundamentally about architecture”. When designing for the cloud, pricing is one of the most important signals to take into account. Pricing and quotas indicate how the Cloud provider has designed the product, how they want you to think about the product, and how you should use it.

    The pricing changes Google is making strike at the heart of their customer’s applications and will force many customers to rearchitect their applications, or pay a much larger amount to keep their existing architecture.

  • Coding style, coding etiquette

    Do you indent your code with one tab, two spaces, or eight spaces? Do you feel strongly about the location of the curly brace closing a function definition? Do you have naming preferences? You probably have picked up some habits along the way. In any case, having some sort of consistency in coding style will help those who read the code to understand, fix or enhance it. In this post, we shall share some resources about coding style, useful tools, and some remarks on etiquette.

Proprietary Leftovers

  • Apple hit with second iCloud services outage in two days
  • Okta [breach] puts thousands of businesses on high alert

    Okta, an authentication company used by thousands of organizations around the world, has now confirmed an attacker had access to one of its employees’ laptops for five days in January 2022 and that around 2.5 percent of its customers may have been affected — but maintains its service “has not been breached and remains fully operational.”

    The disclosure comes as [cracking] group Lapsus$ has posted screenshots to its Telegram channel claiming to be of Okta’s internal systems, including one that appears to show Okta’s Slack channels, and another with a Cloudflare interface.

  • [Crackers] hit authentication firm Okta, customers 'may have been impacted'

    Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said in a blog post that a customer support engineer working for a third-party contractor had his computer accessed by the [crackers] for a five-day period in mid-January and that "the potential impact to Okta customers is limited to the access that support engineers have."

  • Software firm investigates digital breach

    The software company said the breach could be related to an incident in January that was contained. Okta said it prevented the [attackers] from compromising the account of a third-party customer support engineer.

  • Okta changes tune, says about 375 customers hit by January incident [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Identity services provider Okta has now changed its tune and says that 2.5% of its customers — which amounts to about 375 companies — have been affected by the January breach to which it admitted.

  • Why Don't You Use ...

    These have all happened to me. Technology X may be too expensive because we're using another technology with a special discount that's confidential. If the reasons are under NDA, then I also cannot share it. In one case I was interested in a technology, only to have the CEO of the company that developed it, under NDA, tell me that he was abandoning it. They had not announced this publicly. I've also privately chatted with key technology contributors at conferences who are looking for something different to work on, because they believe their own technology is doomed.

    At some companies, whatever reason may just be considered competitive knowledge and thus confidential.

  • Embrace. Extend. Extinguish.

    A timeless strategy for technical products. One of the most effective forms of API warfare which Microsoft was (is) most notorious for. From a 1994 internal memo at Microsoft on a strategy for building the "killer app" for the budding [Internet].

  • The U.S. warns companies to stay on guard for possible Russian cyberattacks [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger called for companies to secure their systems, including implementing multifactor authentication, patching systems against known vulnerabilities, backing up data, running drills and engaging with federal authorities before a cyberattack happens.

  • [Old] What Are the Internet Domains Connected to the Conficker Botnet?

    These days, while Conficker is no longer among the world’s top threats, users of older Windows operating systems (OSs) or so-called “legacy systems” may still be vulnerable to the threat. Examples of industries that may have such systems in their networks include banks, industrial control systems (ICS) operators, and utility companies.

    This post sought to look at known Conficker indicators of compromise (IoCs) and find out if any of them remain online.

  • Microsoft confirms Lapsus$ [crackers] stole source code via ‘limited’ access

    On Tuesday evening, after investigating, Microsoft confirmed the group that it calls DEV-0537 compromised “a single account” and stole parts of source code for some of its products. A blog post on its security site says Microsoft investigators have been tracking the Lapsus$ group for weeks, and details some of the methods they’ve used to compromise victims’ systems. According to the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), “the objective of DEV-0537 actors is to gain elevated access through stolen credentials that enable data theft and destructive attacks against a targeted organization, often resulting in extortion. Tactics and objectives indicate this is a cybercriminal actor motivated by theft and destruction.”

  • Nvidia’s [crackers] say they’ve stolen 37GB of Microsoft code

    Is there such a thing as a “celebrity [cracker] team?” If so, there appears to be one on the rise. A few weeks ago Nvidia was [breached], with internal documents and even encryption keys leaked in the bizarre follow-up. Now the same team of [crackers] claims that it’s infiltrated Microsoft, making away with 37 gigabytes of proprietary source code. A torrent file containing at least some Microsoft projects has been distributed.

  • Hacking Group Starts Dumping Files Allegedly Stolen From Microsoft
  • ‘Spam Nation’ Villain Vrublevsky Charged With Fraud

    Pavel Vrublevsky, founder of the Russian payment technology firm ChronoPay and the antagonist in my 2014 book “Spam Nation,” was arrested in Moscow this month and charged with fraud. Russian authorities allege Vrublevsky operated several fraudulent SMS-based payment schemes, and facilitated money laundering for Hydra, the largest Russian darknet market. But according to information obtained by KrebsOnSecurity, it is equally likely Vrublevsky was arrested thanks to his propensity for carefully documenting the links between Russia’s state security services and the cybercriminal underground.

How to Enable X11 and Disable Wayland Window System

There are multiple ways to switch from the Wayland window system to the X11 window system, such as follows: 1. Easily switch from Wayland to the X11 Window system from the lockscreen. 2. Modify /etc/gdm3/daemon.conf or /etc/gdm3/custom.conf to permanently disable Wayland. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6