today's howtos
-
Making Effects How To | Inkscape
This is the 9th part of Inkscape for Students the Series. After we had learned about vectorization, now we will learn about making effects in general and drop shadow in particular. Skills we will get are, among others, applying opacity, gradients, duplicating objects, and of course, drop shadows. Let's draw now!
-
How to install Let's Encrypt on Nginx
In this post, you will learn how to install Let’s Encrypt on Nginx. This allows us to install certificates and access via HTTPS.
Before we start, we need to have a fully functional domain available.
-
How to Install Minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 / 20.04 LTS
Minikube is single node Kubernetes (k8s) cluster and can be installed inside a virtual machines. It generally used for test and development environment. Anyone who is new to Kubernetes and want to learn it then minikube is recommended setup. As it can be deployed very easily almost on all the linux distributions likee Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS and Debian.
In this guide, we will learn how to install Minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) and Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa) LTS. Steps would be identical on the ubuntu version.
-
KY-040 and Arduino: Rotatory Encoder wiring and code
To make set clock time and count increase with rotation probe, rotatory encoder ky-040 with Arduino is still best to use
In this tutorial, we’ll interface a rotary encoder (KY-040) with Arduino Uno including code, connection diagram and component list.
-
Install VSCodium on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Linux - Linux Shout
-
How to Install PHP Composer in Rocky Linux
Written in PHP, PHP Composer is an application-level package management tool for PHP programming language. It’s not exactly a package manager in the same sense as conventional package managers such as APT or DNF. Rather, it handles libraries and packages on a per-project basis, installing them inside your project’s directory.
Thus, it can also be referred to as a dependency management tool for PHP. In case you have a project that depends on a given number of libraries, and some of those libraries depend on other libraries, then PHP Composer will allow you to declare the libraries they depend on and find out which packages need to be installed and installs them into your project.
-
How to manage WiFi interfaces with rfkill command on Linux
Rfkill is an utility available in the vast majority of Linux distributions, and often installed by default. The utility allows us to list, enable or disable various types of wireless interfaces like WIFI or Bluetooth on Linux.
In this tutorial we see how to use it, and what are the most useful options we can pass to modify its behavior.
-
Linux History and Why Are There So Many Distros
Unix was a project created by Bell Labs Engineers in 1969 with the aim of being a uniform operating system for all. It had become hugely popular and many big giant companies started using it. In 1983, Richard Stallman developed the GNU project. It was created to be an open source operating system like UNIX but better. But the developers of GNU started developing the utilities of an operating system first and thought of creating the kernel later. In 1991 Finnish-American Linus Benedict Torvalds, who was a computer science student from Helsinki created an operating system kernel as a personal hobby project. It was based on MINIX or mini-Unix, which is a Unix-like operating system based on a microkernel architecture. He used the compiler used in GNU project, which we have discussed earlier.
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Leftovers
How to Enable X11 and Disable Wayland Window System
There are multiple ways to switch from the Wayland window system to the X11 window system, such as follows: 1. Easily switch from Wayland to the X11 Window system from the lockscreen. 2. Modify /etc/gdm3/daemon.conf or /etc/gdm3/custom.conf to permanently disable Wayland.
