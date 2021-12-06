Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
-
You're invited to the Fedora Linux 36 Release Party! – Fedora Community Blog [Ed: To participate in Fedora Linux 36 Release Party you must run proprietary JavaScript because IBM/Red Hat outsourced to proprietary software]
As we work our way through the Fedora Linux 36 Schedule, I am pleased to announce we will celebrate the final release of Fedora Linux 36 with a virtual Release Party. Please register on Hopin and join us on May 13th & 14th for a short program of informational sessions and social activities. Make sure to save the dates, share the registration, and show up to party with Fedora Friends!
-
Use Valgrind Memcheck with a custom memory manager | Red Hat Developer
Valgrind is an instrumentation framework for building dynamic analysis tools that check C and C++ programs for errors. Memcheck is the default tool Valgrind uses when you don't ask it for another tool. Valgrind Memcheck can detect various memory leaks and keep track of whether memory is accessible and defined. But what if you have built your own memory manager? Memcheck keeps track of memory by observing the standard malloc/free, new/delete, and mmap/munmap system calls. But Memcheck doesn't know how a program subdivides that memory internally without a little help, and this article will show you how to provide that help through specialized code annotations.
-
Learn how to build, train, and run a PyTorch model | Red Hat Developer
To complement these resources, we have released a new data science learning path that will guide you through developing a PyTorch model that will be used to predict the onset of diabetes. This article describes the PyTorch learning path and provides an overview of OpenShift Data Science.
-
Digital transformation: 5 tips to help your team thrive amidst change | The Enterprisers Project
When I was in the fifth grade, my family moved from a little town in the middle of nowhere to the bustling metropolis of Columbus, Ohio. On the one hand, I was terrified of all the changes headed my way – new people, a new school, and a whole lot of unknowns. On the other, I looked forward to the excitement of new friends, a new neighborhood, and the opportunities of a new school.
When you introduce significant change to your organization, each team member becomes some version of that fifth grader. They probably handle their emotions better and more easily understand the big picture, but the fundamental feelings of fear, excitement, and uncertainty that come in reaction to change remain the same.
-
How SREs can help you stop managing infrastructure | The Enterprisers Project
Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) have a special set of skills and are in high demand. When the role was first introduced, it was a “behind the scenes” IT group that ran a specific service at massive scale for a public cloud provider. For enterprises that have SREs, finding, retaining, and efficiently utilizing their time is critical. The Red Hat SRE mission is: "Our team works side-by-side with customers, partners, and the leading cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft to ensure your Red Hat OpenShift clusters are operating efficiently and at scale."
-
Quarkus Superheroes: Managed services save the day | Red Hat Developer
Are you a developer building microservices? Do you struggle with developing and testing individual microservices that are part of a more extensive system? Would you rather focus on your applications and let something else manage the services they require?
This article introduces the Quarkus Superheroes sample application, shows how to deploy it to the free Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, and then illustrates how Java developers can modify the application to replace the backing services with fully managed services provided by Red Hat OpenShift Application Services. The article might seem long, but running the steps should take only 15 to 20 minutes. There are many screenshots to help guide you on your way.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 469 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago