Fedora and IBM/Red Hat

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 23rd of March 2022 10:36:35 AM Filed under
Red Hat
  • You're invited to the Fedora Linux 36 Release Party! – Fedora Community Blog [Ed: To participate in Fedora Linux 36 Release Party you must run proprietary JavaScript because IBM/Red Hat outsourced to proprietary software]

    As we work our way through the Fedora Linux 36 Schedule, I am pleased to announce we will celebrate the final release of Fedora Linux 36 with a virtual Release Party. Please register on Hopin and join us on May 13th & 14th for a short program of informational sessions and social activities. Make sure to save the dates, share the registration, and show up to party with Fedora Friends!

  • Use Valgrind Memcheck with a custom memory manager | Red Hat Developer

    Valgrind is an instrumentation framework for building dynamic analysis tools that check C and C++ programs for errors. Memcheck is the default tool Valgrind uses when you don't ask it for another tool. Valgrind Memcheck can detect various memory leaks and keep track of whether memory is accessible and defined. But what if you have built your own memory manager? Memcheck keeps track of memory by observing the standard malloc/free, new/delete, and mmap/munmap system calls. But Memcheck doesn't know how a program subdivides that memory internally without a little help, and this article will show you how to provide that help through specialized code annotations.

  • Learn how to build, train, and run a PyTorch model | Red Hat Developer

    To complement these resources, we have released a new data science learning path that will guide you through developing a PyTorch model that will be used to predict the onset of diabetes. This article describes the PyTorch learning path and provides an overview of OpenShift Data Science.

  • Digital transformation: 5 tips to help your team thrive amidst change | The Enterprisers Project

    When I was in the fifth grade, my family moved from a little town in the middle of nowhere to the bustling metropolis of Columbus, Ohio. On the one hand, I was terrified of all the changes headed my way – new people, a new school, and a whole lot of unknowns. On the other, I looked forward to the excitement of new friends, a new neighborhood, and the opportunities of a new school.

    When you introduce significant change to your organization, each team member becomes some version of that fifth grader. They probably handle their emotions better and more easily understand the big picture, but the fundamental feelings of fear, excitement, and uncertainty that come in reaction to change remain the same.

  • How SREs can help you stop managing infrastructure | The Enterprisers Project

    Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) have a special set of skills and are in high demand. When the role was first introduced, it was a “behind the scenes” IT group that ran a specific service at massive scale for a public cloud provider. For enterprises that have SREs, finding, retaining, and efficiently utilizing their time is critical. The Red Hat SRE mission is: "Our team works side-by-side with customers, partners, and the leading cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft to ensure your Red Hat OpenShift clusters are operating efficiently and at scale."

  • Quarkus Superheroes: Managed services save the day | Red Hat Developer

    Are you a developer building microservices? Do you struggle with developing and testing individual microservices that are part of a more extensive system? Would you rather focus on your applications and let something else manage the services they require?

    This article introduces the Quarkus Superheroes sample application, shows how to deploy it to the free Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, and then illustrates how Java developers can modify the application to replace the backing services with fully managed services provided by Red Hat OpenShift Application Services. The article might seem long, but running the steps should take only 15 to 20 minutes. There are many screenshots to help guide you on your way.

Lilbits: /e/OS (de-Googled Android) turns five this year and NVIDIA unveils Hooper GPU architecture (for servers first)

It’s been more than four years since developer Gaël Duval announced plans to develop a fork of Google’s Android operating system that would strip away Google apps and services to make a more privacy-centric mobile operating system. Since then, /e/OS has come a long way. You can even buy phones that come with the software pre-installed. Now Duval says that by the time the project celebrates its fifth birthday later this year, the platform might be mature enough to graduate from beta to stable with an /e/OS V1 release. The team is also working with phone makers including Fairphone and Terracube to bring more Murena-branded phones to the /e/OS shop. Read more

24 Great KDE Plasma 5.24 Themes

One of the strengths offered by Linux is that you can customize the system to the way you like it. This is certainly true for the desktop. We looked at the best Linux desktops environments, and it’s important to distinguish that some desktops offer far more customization options. KDE and GNOME are highly respected desktops. GNOME has witnessed a slimming down of features in recent releases, although there are plenty of GNOME extensions that let you configure the desktop. But when it comes to customization, arguably no other desktop comes anywhere close to KDE Plasma 5. There’s so many aspects of Plasma you can customize and tweak. Read more

Tiny Jetson Xavier NX mini PC gets AI-powered Oosto video analytics software

The Oosto Vision AI Appliance is a palm-sized “near-edge” device based on the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module and running the company’s neural network models for video analytics that are optimized to support low-power devices, as opposed to servers with powerful GPUs. It’s not actually a new device, as the light gold color of the enclosure below looks like a model from AAEON, and indeed, it looks just like the AAEON BOXER-8251AI embedded box PC. That most probably means AAEON provides the hardware, and Oosto installs their video analytics software unto the device. It’s still interesting to look into the announcement, and Oosto has a TCO calculator that will put into context the cost involved in specialized B2B or B2G (business-to-government) solutions. Read more

How our community uses Zulip for its open source chat tool

When Backdrop CMS needed to upgrade our real-time chat platform, we had to balance ease of use with our preference for open source. Those criteria led us to Zulip, an open source chat and collaboration platform with many features we were looking for. In this article, I'll explain our selection process and how we've implemented and adapted this tool across our organization. Maybe it's the right tool for your organization as well. Read more

