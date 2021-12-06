Interview with Plasma Mobile developer Bhushan Shah
What are my options if I want to run my phone with Free Software? For our Upcycling Android campaign we interviewed Plasma Mobile developer Bhushan Shah about running a privacy-respecting and secure GNU/Linux phone ecosystem on your phone.
KDE is an international Free Software community founded in 1996, and KDE e.V. is an associated organisation of the FSFE. In 2014, KDE first released Plasma, a graphical workspace environment which became one of its core projects. Plasma Mobile is a Plasma 5 variant for Linux-based smartphones. Bhushan Shah is a developer in the Plasma Mobile project since 2015. We chatted with Bhushan to learn more about this promising project. In this interview Bhushan explains why using Plasma Mobile benefits one's privacy, and how to get started. Enjoy!
