Best Linux Media Center Distros for Your Home Theater PC
There are a number of Linux media center distros out there, and some of them do more than one thing. But which one is best? Which one provides the most value? And which one is the most well-rounded?
As a subset of the Linux family of operating systems, Linux media center distros are a tool that lets you run Linux on your computer without requiring a traditional hard drive or CD.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 360 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago