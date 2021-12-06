How our community uses Zulip for its open source chat tool
When Backdrop CMS needed to upgrade our real-time chat platform, we had to balance ease of use with our preference for open source. Those criteria led us to Zulip, an open source chat and collaboration platform with many features we were looking for.
In this article, I'll explain our selection process and how we've implemented and adapted this tool across our organization. Maybe it's the right tool for your organization as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 344 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago