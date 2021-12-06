Tiny Jetson Xavier NX mini PC gets AI-powered Oosto video analytics software
The Oosto Vision AI Appliance is a palm-sized “near-edge” device based on the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module and running the company’s neural network models for video analytics that are optimized to support low-power devices, as opposed to servers with powerful GPUs.
It’s not actually a new device, as the light gold color of the enclosure below looks like a model from AAEON, and indeed, it looks just like the AAEON BOXER-8251AI embedded box PC. That most probably means AAEON provides the hardware, and Oosto installs their video analytics software unto the device. It’s still interesting to look into the announcement, and Oosto has a TCO calculator that will put into context the cost involved in specialized B2B or B2G (business-to-government) solutions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 330 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago