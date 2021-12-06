Language Selection

Tiny Jetson Xavier NX mini PC gets AI-powered Oosto video analytics software

Linux
Hardware
Debian

The Oosto Vision AI Appliance is a palm-sized “near-edge” device based on the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module and running the company’s neural network models for video analytics that are optimized to support low-power devices, as opposed to servers with powerful GPUs.

It’s not actually a new device, as the light gold color of the enclosure below looks like a model from AAEON, and indeed, it looks just like the AAEON BOXER-8251AI embedded box PC. That most probably means AAEON provides the hardware, and Oosto installs their video analytics software unto the device. It’s still interesting to look into the announcement, and Oosto has a TCO calculator that will put into context the cost involved in specialized B2B or B2G (business-to-government) solutions.

Lilbits: /e/OS (de-Googled Android) turns five this year and NVIDIA unveils Hooper GPU architecture (for servers first)

It’s been more than four years since developer Gaël Duval announced plans to develop a fork of Google’s Android operating system that would strip away Google apps and services to make a more privacy-centric mobile operating system. Since then, /e/OS has come a long way. You can even buy phones that come with the software pre-installed. Now Duval says that by the time the project celebrates its fifth birthday later this year, the platform might be mature enough to graduate from beta to stable with an /e/OS V1 release. The team is also working with phone makers including Fairphone and Terracube to bring more Murena-branded phones to the /e/OS shop. Read more

24 Great KDE Plasma 5.24 Themes

One of the strengths offered by Linux is that you can customize the system to the way you like it. This is certainly true for the desktop. We looked at the best Linux desktops environments, and it’s important to distinguish that some desktops offer far more customization options. KDE and GNOME are highly respected desktops. GNOME has witnessed a slimming down of features in recent releases, although there are plenty of GNOME extensions that let you configure the desktop. But when it comes to customization, arguably no other desktop comes anywhere close to KDE Plasma 5. There’s so many aspects of Plasma you can customize and tweak. Read more

How our community uses Zulip for its open source chat tool

When Backdrop CMS needed to upgrade our real-time chat platform, we had to balance ease of use with our preference for open source. Those criteria led us to Zulip, an open source chat and collaboration platform with many features we were looking for. In this article, I'll explain our selection process and how we've implemented and adapted this tool across our organization. Maybe it's the right tool for your organization as well. Read more

