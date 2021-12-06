24 Great KDE Plasma 5.24 Themes
One of the strengths offered by Linux is that you can customize the system to the way you like it. This is certainly true for the desktop. We looked at the best Linux desktops environments, and it’s important to distinguish that some desktops offer far more customization options.
KDE and GNOME are highly respected desktops. GNOME has witnessed a slimming down of features in recent releases, although there are plenty of GNOME extensions that let you configure the desktop. But when it comes to customization, arguably no other desktop comes anywhere close to KDE Plasma 5. There’s so many aspects of Plasma you can customize and tweak.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 324 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago