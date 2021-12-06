Lilbits: /e/OS (de-Googled Android) turns five this year and NVIDIA unveils Hooper GPU architecture (for servers first)
It’s been more than four years since developer Gaël Duval announced plans to develop a fork of Google’s Android operating system that would strip away Google apps and services to make a more privacy-centric mobile operating system. Since then, /e/OS has come a long way. You can even buy phones that come with the software pre-installed.
Now Duval says that by the time the project celebrates its fifth birthday later this year, the platform might be mature enough to graduate from beta to stable with an /e/OS V1 release. The team is also working with phone makers including Fairphone and Terracube to bring more Murena-branded phones to the /e/OS shop.
