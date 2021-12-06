Linux on Mars: 17 flights later
Last year was a big year for Linux, as the operating system (OS) played a critical role in a major achievement: the first-ever powered flight on another planet. On 19 April last year, the Ingenuity drone – or “Mars Helicopter”, as NASA calls it – took to the skies of Mars. Under the hood, the on-board computer was running Linux.
Last year, we spoke with Tim Canham, the software and operations lead on the project, who shared with us details of how the helicopter works. Now, a staggering 17 successful flights later, we thought it was time to check in on the helicopter’s progress.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 258 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago