Wednesday 23rd of March 2022
HowTos
  • How to Start a React Component Library With Storybook and Create-React-App – CloudSavvy IT

    React is one of the leading frameworks for frontend development with JavaScript. It’s a naturally component-based approach where you assemble your app from reusable pieces of self-contained functionality.

  • How to Install and Configure SSH Server on Ubuntu 20.04 – OSNote

    Connection security is the most important criteria when setting up a remote connection between a client and a server . SSH protocol is the best way for Ubuntu users to remotely access and manage servers.
    SSH encrypts all data sent between machines, ensuring that no sensitive data is leaked. SSH encryption protects against threats such as eavesdropping and hijacking while also providing various authentication and configuration options.
    Due to its excellent capabilities, SSH has become the standard for accessing a remote Linux server nowadays.
    In this tutorial, you will learn to install and configure SSH in Ubuntu. In addition, you will also learn how to connect to the SSH server and handle the SSH service in the Ubuntu system.

  • Check your disk space use with the Linux df command | Enable Sysadmin

    Two related commands that every system administrator runs frequently are df and du. While du reports files' and directories' disk usage, df reports how much disk space your filesystem is using. The df command displays the amount of disk space available on the filesystem with each file name's argument.

    For a good overview of the du command, read Tyler Carrigan's article Linux commands: du and the options you should be using. You might also be interested in my article Make du's output more useful with this neat trick.

  • How to Install LXQt Desktop or Lubuntu in Ubuntu 20.04 / 22.04

    LXQt is a lightweight Qt desktop environment that uses the Qt toolkit (which is a framework to create desktop GUI applications). It is a desktop environment that is designed to be fast and low on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly.

    Lubuntu is a flavor of Ubuntu that uses LXQt as its default desktop environment, focused on providing a very lightweight distribution.

    The philosophy of LXQt is to be as lightweight as possible, while still being user-friendly and beautiful, and is good for anyone who wants a lightweight, modular, fast and user-friendly desktop environment.

  • How To Install Vivaldi Browser on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. This browser is an interesting alternative to Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and other popular browsers.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi modern web browser based on Chromium on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Backup Website to Amazon S3 using Shell Script – TecAdmin

    Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) is an cloud based object storage device. It is a low cost storage widely used for the backup or static website content.

    You can use AWSCLI command line utility for managing s3 bucket and its content. In this tutorial, you will learn about backup a website to Amazon s3 bucket using a shell script.

  • How Valve’s Long-Standing Embrace of Linux Is Helping Games Run Better

    The Steam Deck is an impressive piece of hardware, a gaming laptop in a functional and enjoyable portable form, but it’s not a high-end PC, and it wouldn’t be shocking that many modern games would struggle to run on it. It was surprising, then, to learn that not only did Elden Ring run pretty well on the Steam Deck right out of the box, but Valve had been personally working on optimizing Elden Ring for the Steam Deck, helping it run even better. This wasn’t a patch issued by developer FromSoftware, specifically targeting Steam Deck, nor did FromSoftware explicitly built a port of Elden Ring for Steam Deck, the way we’re used to (see: port begging related to the announcement of any exclusive). The game just runs. And here, It’s not “fixing” the code in Elden Ring so much as Valve doing sorcery.

  • Cyberpunk 2077 gets an official Steam Deck setting but seems broken | GamingOnLinux

    CD PROJEKT RED recently released another major patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Curiously, they added a dedicated Steam Deck preset in the graphics options. Nice to see they're paying attention and tweaking things like they said they would be. However, I'm not sure what they're trying to achieve with this new option. Checking between the various presets available, the new Steam Deck option is exactly the same as the Ultra setting. It seems broken and doesn't do anything, or it wasn't supposed to be live right now but no matter the case, it's really not right. Doing a benchmark on the Steam Deck with the setting gives an overall sub-30FPS. If you reload the game with Steam Deck set in the settings, it just goes back to Ultra as the preset too.

  • NVIDIA 510.60.02 driver rolls out for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    NVIDIA has released the latest update to their Linux driver with version 510.60.02 available now with new GPU support and also some bug fixes. Not as big as previous driver releases but still some essential fixes included.

  • Make Your Twitter BETTER With This Open-Source App - Invidious

    It's time to shine the spotlight on another great open-source app, especially since I've been diving down the Flatpak rabbit hole. And since today marks my 15th (!!) Twitter anniversary, I know exactly which app to recommend.

  • JWM fails to capture Osmo in systray

    EasyOS starts the desktop with Osmo personal organizer running in the systray. However, when testing the latest Easy on my baby laptop, I found that when restart the X server, Osmo often is not captured by the systray and runs as a regular window. I do recall someone reporting that, but now that I can reproduce it, need to do something. My Acer baby laptop is incredibly slow, and does show up some issues that I don't see on my other computers. Such as this problem with Osmo. The other tray applets get swallowed OK. The tray applets are launched via /usr/sbin/delayedrun, which in turn is run from /root/.xinitrc when X has started. I put in an extra "sleep 1" before launching the tray applets, no difference.

  • New Trailblazers Fellowships power open hardware in academia | Opensource.com

    Witness the rise of open hardware! Last year, I wrote about how now is the time to start seriously thinking about a career in open source. Next, the UN backed open source, and earlier this year, the U.S. National Science Foundation began major funding for open source platform development. Now the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) has teamed up with the Sloan Foundation to fund Open Hardware Trailblazers Fellowships. These Fellowships last one year and pay $50,000 or $100,000 to individuals to tackle some of the latest issues for integrating open hardware deep into academia. They want to connect a peer cohort of academic leaders pushing open hardware into academia and create a library of resources representing best practices in open source hardware in academia. My own work has shown that academics are willing to embrace open source with open arms. We surveyed American academics and found a supermajority (86.7%) of faculty respondents indicated a willingness to accept open source-endowed professorships. Open hardware is already going strong in academia, with three journals dedicated to publishing on the topic: HardwareX, the Journal of Open Hardware, and The Journal of Open Engineering. In addition, many other publications like Designs and PLOS One frequently publish open hardware content. The Gathering for Open Science Hardware (GOSH) continues to bring like minds together, and open hardware's use in academia has become an area of study in and of itself. Notably, of course, open hardware decimates proprietary offerings on economic costs. As a general rule of thumb, subtract 90% from the price tag. There is a lot more money in the system to fund open hardware in academia as funders have noticed 100-1000 percent or more for the return on investment (ROI) of open source development after only a few months.

28 Open-source free XMPP clients and messengers for Windows, macOS, Linux, Mobile, and the Web

XMPP which stands for Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol is an open-source XML technology for communication. It is the core for audio calls, video calls, online presence, multi-party or multi-user (MUC) chat, and, of course, instant messaging. Read more

Qt Creator 7 Open-Source IDE Released, Adds Wayland Backend for Qt on Linux

Coming almost four months after Qt Creator 6, the Qt Creator 7 release is here to switch the default backend to Clangd, as well as to make use of the recently released LLVM 14 collection of modular and reusable compiler and toolchain technologies for C++ support. Qt Creator 7 uses Clangd for code completion and highlighting on the current document, as well as for global indexing. However, if you experience any issues with Clangd’s global indexing, the devs recommend that you disable the feature from C++ > Clangd > Enable background indexing. Read more

Does Linux need an occasional cleanup?

If you were old enough to use computers in the mid-2000s (just the decade right), and you happened to be running Windows and Linux, and, being a nerd, you also participated in discussions around the benefits of this operating system over that, then you must have come across the following statement: you don't need to do any system maintenance on Linux, it's smart enough to handle it all by itself. Indeed, on the Windows side, there was often talk around systems getting slower over time, dire need for defragmentation (in NTFS as opposed to Ext3), cleanup of temporary files, and such. Linux was often touted as maintenance-free. Now, the question is, how true is this statement really? I actually had a chance to test it for myself, all through temporal chance. Read more

