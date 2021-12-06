today's howtos
-
How to Start a React Component Library With Storybook and Create-React-App – CloudSavvy IT
React is one of the leading frameworks for frontend development with JavaScript. It’s a naturally component-based approach where you assemble your app from reusable pieces of self-contained functionality.
-
How to Install and Configure SSH Server on Ubuntu 20.04 – OSNote
Connection security is the most important criteria when setting up a remote connection between a client and a server . SSH protocol is the best way for Ubuntu users to remotely access and manage servers.
SSH encrypts all data sent between machines, ensuring that no sensitive data is leaked. SSH encryption protects against threats such as eavesdropping and hijacking while also providing various authentication and configuration options.
Due to its excellent capabilities, SSH has become the standard for accessing a remote Linux server nowadays.
In this tutorial, you will learn to install and configure SSH in Ubuntu. In addition, you will also learn how to connect to the SSH server and handle the SSH service in the Ubuntu system.
-
Check your disk space use with the Linux df command | Enable Sysadmin
Two related commands that every system administrator runs frequently are df and du. While du reports files' and directories' disk usage, df reports how much disk space your filesystem is using. The df command displays the amount of disk space available on the filesystem with each file name's argument.
For a good overview of the du command, read Tyler Carrigan's article Linux commands: du and the options you should be using. You might also be interested in my article Make du's output more useful with this neat trick.
-
How to Install LXQt Desktop or Lubuntu in Ubuntu 20.04 / 22.04
LXQt is a lightweight Qt desktop environment that uses the Qt toolkit (which is a framework to create desktop GUI applications). It is a desktop environment that is designed to be fast and low on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly.
Lubuntu is a flavor of Ubuntu that uses LXQt as its default desktop environment, focused on providing a very lightweight distribution.
The philosophy of LXQt is to be as lightweight as possible, while still being user-friendly and beautiful, and is good for anyone who wants a lightweight, modular, fast and user-friendly desktop environment.
-
How To Install Vivaldi Browser on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. This browser is an interesting alternative to Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and other popular browsers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi modern web browser based on Chromium on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to Backup Website to Amazon S3 using Shell Script – TecAdmin
Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) is an cloud based object storage device. It is a low cost storage widely used for the backup or static website content.
You can use AWSCLI command line utility for managing s3 bucket and its content. In this tutorial, you will learn about backup a website to Amazon s3 bucket using a shell script.
-
today's leftovers
28 Open-source free XMPP clients and messengers for Windows, macOS, Linux, Mobile, and the Web
XMPP which stands for Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol is an open-source XML technology for communication. It is the core for audio calls, video calls, online presence, multi-party or multi-user (MUC) chat, and, of course, instant messaging.
Qt Creator 7 Open-Source IDE Released, Adds Wayland Backend for Qt on Linux
Coming almost four months after Qt Creator 6, the Qt Creator 7 release is here to switch the default backend to Clangd, as well as to make use of the recently released LLVM 14 collection of modular and reusable compiler and toolchain technologies for C++ support. Qt Creator 7 uses Clangd for code completion and highlighting on the current document, as well as for global indexing. However, if you experience any issues with Clangd’s global indexing, the devs recommend that you disable the feature from C++ > Clangd > Enable background indexing.
Does Linux need an occasional cleanup?
If you were old enough to use computers in the mid-2000s (just the decade right), and you happened to be running Windows and Linux, and, being a nerd, you also participated in discussions around the benefits of this operating system over that, then you must have come across the following statement: you don't need to do any system maintenance on Linux, it's smart enough to handle it all by itself. Indeed, on the Windows side, there was often talk around systems getting slower over time, dire need for defragmentation (in NTFS as opposed to Ext3), cleanup of temporary files, and such. Linux was often touted as maintenance-free. Now, the question is, how true is this statement really? I actually had a chance to test it for myself, all through temporal chance.
