today's leftovers How Valve’s Long-Standing Embrace of Linux Is Helping Games Run Better The Steam Deck is an impressive piece of hardware, a gaming laptop in a functional and enjoyable portable form, but it’s not a high-end PC, and it wouldn’t be shocking that many modern games would struggle to run on it. It was surprising, then, to learn that not only did Elden Ring run pretty well on the Steam Deck right out of the box, but Valve had been personally working on optimizing Elden Ring for the Steam Deck, helping it run even better. This wasn’t a patch issued by developer FromSoftware, specifically targeting Steam Deck, nor did FromSoftware explicitly built a port of Elden Ring for Steam Deck, the way we’re used to (see: port begging related to the announcement of any exclusive). The game just runs. And here, It’s not “fixing” the code in Elden Ring so much as Valve doing sorcery.

Cyberpunk 2077 gets an official Steam Deck setting but seems broken | GamingOnLinux CD PROJEKT RED recently released another major patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Curiously, they added a dedicated Steam Deck preset in the graphics options. Nice to see they're paying attention and tweaking things like they said they would be. However, I'm not sure what they're trying to achieve with this new option. Checking between the various presets available, the new Steam Deck option is exactly the same as the Ultra setting. It seems broken and doesn't do anything, or it wasn't supposed to be live right now but no matter the case, it's really not right. Doing a benchmark on the Steam Deck with the setting gives an overall sub-30FPS. If you reload the game with Steam Deck set in the settings, it just goes back to Ultra as the preset too.

NVIDIA 510.60.02 driver rolls out for Linux | GamingOnLinux NVIDIA has released the latest update to their Linux driver with version 510.60.02 available now with new GPU support and also some bug fixes. Not as big as previous driver releases but still some essential fixes included.

Make Your Twitter BETTER With This Open-Source App - Invidious It's time to shine the spotlight on another great open-source app, especially since I've been diving down the Flatpak rabbit hole. And since today marks my 15th (!!) Twitter anniversary, I know exactly which app to recommend.

JWM fails to capture Osmo in systray EasyOS starts the desktop with Osmo personal organizer running in the systray. However, when testing the latest Easy on my baby laptop, I found that when restart the X server, Osmo often is not captured by the systray and runs as a regular window. I do recall someone reporting that, but now that I can reproduce it, need to do something. My Acer baby laptop is incredibly slow, and does show up some issues that I don't see on my other computers. Such as this problem with Osmo. The other tray applets get swallowed OK. The tray applets are launched via /usr/sbin/delayedrun, which in turn is run from /root/.xinitrc when X has started. I put in an extra "sleep 1" before launching the tray applets, no difference.

New Trailblazers Fellowships power open hardware in academia | Opensource.com Witness the rise of open hardware! Last year, I wrote about how now is the time to start seriously thinking about a career in open source. Next, the UN backed open source, and earlier this year, the U.S. National Science Foundation began major funding for open source platform development. Now the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) has teamed up with the Sloan Foundation to fund Open Hardware Trailblazers Fellowships. These Fellowships last one year and pay $50,000 or $100,000 to individuals to tackle some of the latest issues for integrating open hardware deep into academia. They want to connect a peer cohort of academic leaders pushing open hardware into academia and create a library of resources representing best practices in open source hardware in academia. My own work has shown that academics are willing to embrace open source with open arms. We surveyed American academics and found a supermajority (86.7%) of faculty respondents indicated a willingness to accept open source-endowed professorships. Open hardware is already going strong in academia, with three journals dedicated to publishing on the topic: HardwareX, the Journal of Open Hardware, and The Journal of Open Engineering. In addition, many other publications like Designs and PLOS One frequently publish open hardware content. The Gathering for Open Science Hardware (GOSH) continues to bring like minds together, and open hardware's use in academia has become an area of study in and of itself. Notably, of course, open hardware decimates proprietary offerings on economic costs. As a general rule of thumb, subtract 90% from the price tag. There is a lot more money in the system to fund open hardware in academia as funders have noticed 100-1000 percent or more for the return on investment (ROI) of open source development after only a few months.

28 Open-source free XMPP clients and messengers for Windows, macOS, Linux, Mobile, and the Web XMPP which stands for Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol is an open-source XML technology for communication. It is the core for audio calls, video calls, online presence, multi-party or multi-user (MUC) chat, and, of course, instant messaging.