today's howtos How Do I Resolve Merge Conflicts? I don’t think I’m alone in saying this; early in my career, merge conflicts were the bane of my existence (particularly in 2019). I graduated from a coding boot camp in 2018, and during that time, if I ever experienced a git issue that I didn’t know how to fix, I would create a new repository and start over. In 2019, I started working as a software engineer with a team of other software engineers, so I couldn’t create new repositories to avoid this inconvenience. I had to face my fears and fix merge conflicts. No exaggeration; the experience would bring me to tears. See the screenshot below of me making a self-deprecating joke about mishandling merge conflicts on July 14, 2019.

How To Install Stremio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Stremio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Stremio is a free and open-source modern media center that’s a one-stop solution for your video entertainment. Using Stremio, you can follow your favorite YouTube channel, stream over 300 live TV channels, and even buy or rent media from official sources like Netflix, Amazon, and Google Play. Stremio provides support on Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS too. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Stremio on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Use CDC to Optimize Your ELT Process For every update within the source database, you may need a reflection of the change. The associated resource like the search index should reflect the changes too. It is critical, especially to relational databases like MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, etc. SQL Change Data Capture, Oracle CDC, and others cut dual writes. They also update resources accurately and simultaneously. There is no need to copy the entire database for analytics with CDC. You only need to track and capture the changes within the source and destination targets. The changes include “update,” “insert,” and “delete” events. They are replicated in other systems relying on similar data.

How to Fix "A Network Change Was Detected" Error on Linux We've reached a point where many of the browsers you're likely to use on Linux are ultimately based on Chromium, and there's a common error afflicting these browsers.

How to install the open-source TaskCafe project management system | TechRepublic Solid project management can make a workflow far more efficient and effective. But in order to manage projects, you need software to help you out. You can certainly attempt to manage those projects with a spreadsheet or Google Document, but as they start to scale, you’ll find those tools fall very short. That’s why you turn to project management software. When you start looking for such a platform, you’ll find an abundance of titles and services available. Some of those project management tools are found in third-party services that are hosted outside of your company’s data center. For some companies and projects, that’s a fine solution. But what if some of your projects are of a more sensitive nature and you don’t want to chance someone gaining access to view your kanban boards or Gantt Charts? If that sounds like a concern of yours, then you should consider installing a project management tool in your data center.

Optimizing Linux | Linux.org Most Linux systems run well since Linux is not an intensive Operating System (OS) as others.For some systems though, the system may not be optimized to provide great performance. The performance can depend on how the system is being used. Two identical systems can show different speeds depending on how that system is being used. Performance enhancements can be changed to remedy how the resources are used by the system.

Games: 7 Day Roguelike Challenge, Godot 3.4.4, and More A quick look at 2022 7DRL Challenge games | GamingOnLinux The 7 Day Roguelike Challenge was earlier this month with over 200 games submitted. I've spent the past week and half playing various games and I've also seen some streamed. That still means I've tried only a small number of games and Game Jams tend to lead to more experimental games.

Godot Engine - Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.4 In parallel to our work on the upcoming feature releases Godot 3.5 (with a second beta) and 4.0 (now at alpha 4!), we backport important fixes to the stable 3.4 branch for use in production. Last month's 3.4.3 release was found to have a few regressions that could affect a lot of users, so we've been working on a bugfix-only release to solve those issues and a few other pre-existing issues. All users are advised to upgrade to Godot 3.4.4 for the best possible experience.

Wonderful life sim The Garden Path gets a new trailer | GamingOnLinux During The MIX 10th Anniversary Showcase, gorgeous gardening life sim The Garden Path got a new trailer. "The Garden Path explores the quiet moments of a life well lived, where your garden will grow to reflect both the passing of time and your own design. Time here runs in concert with the real world, and the passing of seasons heralds new encounters and a new story to weave. Above all, The Garden Path is a life sim that celebrates the tranquil and the pensive, a tucked-away place to shape and grow as you like."

