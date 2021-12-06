Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 23rd of March 2022 06:04:54 PM Filed under
Misc

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Mageia (cyrus-sasl, openssl, sphinx, and swtpm), openSUSE (qemu), Red Hat (expat, rh-mariadb103-mariadb, and rh-mariadb105-mariadb), SUSE (apache2, binutils, java-1_7_0-ibm, kernel-firmware, nodejs12, qemu, and xen), and Ubuntu (ckeditor and linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial).

  • eduGAIN Key Signing Ceremony

    eduGAIN is a interfederation joining academic identity federations around the world, including over 4781 identify providers & 3519 service providers. The project was initiated by by the GÉANT research and education networking community in Europe.

    On 8th of March, there was a key signing ceremony at Sunet office. This was my first chance to be able to attend one such ceremony in real life Smile

  • Unity game engine team announce 3D platformer Gigaya, free for devs to tinker with [Ed: Microsoft Mono]

    Unity Technologies have announced their next big example game for other developers to learn from. It's called Gigaya and it actually looks pretty great.

  • Firebird 4.0.1 and 3.0.9 Docker images are released

    Firebird 4.0.1 and 3.0.9 Docker images are released and the following tags can be used : v4.0 , v4.0.1 , latest or 3.0, v3.0, v3.0.9 .

  • The web is for everyone: Our vision for the evolution of the web

    Over the last two decades, the web has woven itself into the fabric of our lives. What began as a research project has become the world’s most important communication platform and an essential tool for billions of people.

    But despite its success — and sometimes because of it — the web has real problems. People are routinely spied on by advertisers and oppressive governments, often at the moments when the open web is most necessary. They find themselves disempowered by hostile sites, sluggish experiences, and overly-complex technologies. And much of the web remains out of reach for non-native English speakers and people with disabilities.

    Mozilla believes the web should be for everyone — open, empowering, and safe. In its best moments, the web exemplifies these values today. But too often the web today does not deliver on this promise. To that end, we’ve mapped out a detailed vision of the changes we want to see in the web over the next five years, and the work we believe is necessary to achieve them. This includes efforts on a number of fronts — deploying ubiquitous encryption, ending tracking, simpler and faster technologies, next-generation internationalization support and much more.

  • Ulrike Uhlig: Workshops about anger, saying NO, and mapping one’s capacities and desires

    For the second year in a row, I proposed some workshops at the feminist hackers assembly at the remote C3. I’m sharing them here because I believe they might be useful to others.

    [...]

    Based on discussions with a friend, whose company uses SWOT analysis (strengths—weaknesses—opportunities—threats) to regularly check in with their employees, and to allow employees to check in with themselves, I created a similar tool for myself which I thought would be nice to share with others. It’s a very simple self-reflection that can help map out what works well, what doesn’t work so well and where one wants to go in the future. I find it important to not use this tool narrow-mindedly only regarding work skills and expertise. Instead, I think it’s useful to also include soft skills, hobbies, non-work capacities and whatever else comes to mind in order to create a truer map.

  • Apache Kafka: 10 essential terms and concepts explained

    Apache Kafka has proven to be an extremely popular event streaming platform, with the project reporting more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies using it today. Developed by the Apache Software Foundation in 2011, Apache Kafka is an open source software platform that can publish, subscribe to, store, and process streams of records in real time.

    But what even is an event streaming platform? Heck, what do half the things in Kafka mean?

    The concepts of Kafka producers, consumers, topics, partitions, and so on can be hard to grasp for newcomers to Kafka. So if you find yourself scratching your head at anything Kafka related, this is the right article for you.

  • Meet your learning goals with new personalized skills paths

    With skill set and talent gaps ranked as the top barrier to digital transformation in Red Hat’s 2022 Global Tech Outlook Survey, organizations have ranked "technical skills training" and "people and process skills training" among their top non-technical funding priorities. For both organizations and individuals, options for training abound, and it can be hard to identify exactly where to start.

  • Speedscale for SUSE Rancher: accelerate cloud native application testing

    Running Kubernetes at scale is really hard. Developing microservices apps that run well in a Kubernetes environment takes complexity to the next level. SUSE Rancher makes Kubernetes easier to use with a point and click web interface that simplifies the process of scaling out and managing workloads across all of your clusters – from core to cloud to edge. Combining Speedscale with SUSE Rancher gives development teams visibility into microservices to help them improve service performance and quality. By implementing traffic replay as part of continuous integration, development teams can release with confidence.

    Traditional approaches to software testing are not keeping up with the trend of “continuous everything.” According to a recent GitLab survey of developers, testing was the slowest phase of application development. This causes a gap where code is ready to be delivered to production, but teams must slow these releases with canary deployments and feature flags to ensure new changes don’t break production.

  • Can the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 run Linux? Here’s what you need to know [Ed: Shilling WSL is a bad idea because it is Microsoft's attack on GNU/Linux]
»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How Do I Resolve Merge Conflicts?

    I don’t think I’m alone in saying this; early in my career, merge conflicts were the bane of my existence (particularly in 2019). I graduated from a coding boot camp in 2018, and during that time, if I ever experienced a git issue that I didn’t know how to fix, I would create a new repository and start over. In 2019, I started working as a software engineer with a team of other software engineers, so I couldn’t create new repositories to avoid this inconvenience. I had to face my fears and fix merge conflicts. No exaggeration; the experience would bring me to tears. See the screenshot below of me making a self-deprecating joke about mishandling merge conflicts on July 14, 2019.

  • How To Install Stremio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Stremio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Stremio is a free and open-source modern media center that’s a one-stop solution for your video entertainment. Using Stremio, you can follow your favorite YouTube channel, stream over 300 live TV channels, and even buy or rent media from official sources like Netflix, Amazon, and Google Play. Stremio provides support on Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS too. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Stremio on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Use CDC to Optimize Your ELT Process

    For every update within the source database, you may need a reflection of the change. The associated resource like the search index should reflect the changes too. It is critical, especially to relational databases like MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, etc. SQL Change Data Capture, Oracle CDC, and others cut dual writes. They also update resources accurately and simultaneously. There is no need to copy the entire database for analytics with CDC. You only need to track and capture the changes within the source and destination targets. The changes include “update,” “insert,” and “delete” events. They are replicated in other systems relying on similar data.

  • How to Fix "A Network Change Was Detected" Error on Linux

    We've reached a point where many of the browsers you're likely to use on Linux are ultimately based on Chromium, and there's a common error afflicting these browsers.

  • How to install the open-source TaskCafe project management system | TechRepublic

    Solid project management can make a workflow far more efficient and effective. But in order to manage projects, you need software to help you out. You can certainly attempt to manage those projects with a spreadsheet or Google Document, but as they start to scale, you’ll find those tools fall very short. That’s why you turn to project management software. When you start looking for such a platform, you’ll find an abundance of titles and services available. Some of those project management tools are found in third-party services that are hosted outside of your company’s data center. For some companies and projects, that’s a fine solution. But what if some of your projects are of a more sensitive nature and you don’t want to chance someone gaining access to view your kanban boards or Gantt Charts? If that sounds like a concern of yours, then you should consider installing a project management tool in your data center.

  • Optimizing Linux | Linux.org

    Most Linux systems run well since Linux is not an intensive Operating System (OS) as others.For some systems though, the system may not be optimized to provide great performance. The performance can depend on how the system is being used. Two identical systems can show different speeds depending on how that system is being used. Performance enhancements can be changed to remedy how the resources are used by the system.

Games: 7 Day Roguelike Challenge, Godot 3.4.4, and More

  • A quick look at 2022 7DRL Challenge games | GamingOnLinux

    The 7 Day Roguelike Challenge was earlier this month with over 200 games submitted. I've spent the past week and half playing various games and I've also seen some streamed. That still means I've tried only a small number of games and Game Jams tend to lead to more experimental games.

  • Godot Engine - Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.4

    In parallel to our work on the upcoming feature releases Godot 3.5 (with a second beta) and 4.0 (now at alpha 4!), we backport important fixes to the stable 3.4 branch for use in production. Last month's 3.4.3 release was found to have a few regressions that could affect a lot of users, so we've been working on a bugfix-only release to solve those issues and a few other pre-existing issues. All users are advised to upgrade to Godot 3.4.4 for the best possible experience.

  • Wonderful life sim The Garden Path gets a new trailer | GamingOnLinux

    During The MIX 10th Anniversary Showcase, gorgeous gardening life sim The Garden Path got a new trailer. "The Garden Path explores the quiet moments of a life well lived, where your garden will grow to reflect both the passing of time and your own design. Time here runs in concert with the real world, and the passing of seasons heralds new encounters and a new story to weave. Above all, The Garden Path is a life sim that celebrates the tranquil and the pensive, a tucked-away place to shape and grow as you like."

  • Best PSP emulators

GNOME 42 Desktop Environment Is Out with New Screenshot UI, GTK4 Apps, and Dark Mode

After six months of development, GNOME 42 is here and it’s packed with some cool new features and enhancements for fans of the GNOME desktop environment. The biggest change in this major release is the porting of almost all default GNOME apps to the latest GTK4 toolkit and the libadwaita 1.0 library for a more modern look and faster performance. Earlier this year, I took an in-depth look at some of the new GTK4 apps that will be included in GNOME 42, and I was really impressed by the modern new look of these GTK4 apps. Read more

Clear Linux is the First Distro to Offer GNOME 42

Clear Linux is an open-source rolling-release distribution tailored for developers working with the Cloud and Edge. If you did not know, Clear Linux is a project by Intel to offer a fast-performing environment to work with containers while optimized for Intel processors. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6