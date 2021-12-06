today's leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Mageia (cyrus-sasl, openssl, sphinx, and swtpm), openSUSE (qemu), Red Hat (expat, rh-mariadb103-mariadb, and rh-mariadb105-mariadb), SUSE (apache2, binutils, java-1_7_0-ibm, kernel-firmware, nodejs12, qemu, and xen), and Ubuntu (ckeditor and linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial).
eduGAIN Key Signing Ceremony
eduGAIN is a interfederation joining academic identity federations around the world, including over 4781 identify providers & 3519 service providers. The project was initiated by by the GÉANT research and education networking community in Europe.
On 8th of March, there was a key signing ceremony at Sunet office. This was my first chance to be able to attend one such ceremony in real life
Unity game engine team announce 3D platformer Gigaya, free for devs to tinker with [Ed: Microsoft Mono]
Unity Technologies have announced their next big example game for other developers to learn from. It's called Gigaya and it actually looks pretty great.
Firebird 4.0.1 and 3.0.9 Docker images are released
Firebird 4.0.1 and 3.0.9 Docker images are released and the following tags can be used : v4.0 , v4.0.1 , latest or 3.0, v3.0, v3.0.9 .
The web is for everyone: Our vision for the evolution of the web
Over the last two decades, the web has woven itself into the fabric of our lives. What began as a research project has become the world’s most important communication platform and an essential tool for billions of people.
But despite its success — and sometimes because of it — the web has real problems. People are routinely spied on by advertisers and oppressive governments, often at the moments when the open web is most necessary. They find themselves disempowered by hostile sites, sluggish experiences, and overly-complex technologies. And much of the web remains out of reach for non-native English speakers and people with disabilities.
Mozilla believes the web should be for everyone — open, empowering, and safe. In its best moments, the web exemplifies these values today. But too often the web today does not deliver on this promise. To that end, we’ve mapped out a detailed vision of the changes we want to see in the web over the next five years, and the work we believe is necessary to achieve them. This includes efforts on a number of fronts — deploying ubiquitous encryption, ending tracking, simpler and faster technologies, next-generation internationalization support and much more.
Ulrike Uhlig: Workshops about anger, saying NO, and mapping one’s capacities and desires
For the second year in a row, I proposed some workshops at the feminist hackers assembly at the remote C3. I’m sharing them here because I believe they might be useful to others.
Based on discussions with a friend, whose company uses SWOT analysis (strengths—weaknesses—opportunities—threats) to regularly check in with their employees, and to allow employees to check in with themselves, I created a similar tool for myself which I thought would be nice to share with others. It’s a very simple self-reflection that can help map out what works well, what doesn’t work so well and where one wants to go in the future. I find it important to not use this tool narrow-mindedly only regarding work skills and expertise. Instead, I think it’s useful to also include soft skills, hobbies, non-work capacities and whatever else comes to mind in order to create a truer map.
Apache Kafka: 10 essential terms and concepts explained
Apache Kafka has proven to be an extremely popular event streaming platform, with the project reporting more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies using it today. Developed by the Apache Software Foundation in 2011, Apache Kafka is an open source software platform that can publish, subscribe to, store, and process streams of records in real time.
But what even is an event streaming platform? Heck, what do half the things in Kafka mean?
The concepts of Kafka producers, consumers, topics, partitions, and so on can be hard to grasp for newcomers to Kafka. So if you find yourself scratching your head at anything Kafka related, this is the right article for you.
Meet your learning goals with new personalized skills paths
With skill set and talent gaps ranked as the top barrier to digital transformation in Red Hat’s 2022 Global Tech Outlook Survey, organizations have ranked "technical skills training" and "people and process skills training" among their top non-technical funding priorities. For both organizations and individuals, options for training abound, and it can be hard to identify exactly where to start.
Speedscale for SUSE Rancher: accelerate cloud native application testing
Running Kubernetes at scale is really hard. Developing microservices apps that run well in a Kubernetes environment takes complexity to the next level. SUSE Rancher makes Kubernetes easier to use with a point and click web interface that simplifies the process of scaling out and managing workloads across all of your clusters – from core to cloud to edge. Combining Speedscale with SUSE Rancher gives development teams visibility into microservices to help them improve service performance and quality. By implementing traffic replay as part of continuous integration, development teams can release with confidence.
Traditional approaches to software testing are not keeping up with the trend of “continuous everything.” According to a recent GitLab survey of developers, testing was the slowest phase of application development. This causes a gap where code is ready to be delivered to production, but teams must slow these releases with canary deployments and feature flags to ensure new changes don’t break production.
Can the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 run Linux? Here’s what you need to know [Ed: Shilling WSL is a bad idea because it is Microsoft's attack on GNU/Linux]
today's howtos
Games: 7 Day Roguelike Challenge, Godot 3.4.4, and More
GNOME 42 Desktop Environment Is Out with New Screenshot UI, GTK4 Apps, and Dark Mode
After six months of development, GNOME 42 is here and it’s packed with some cool new features and enhancements for fans of the GNOME desktop environment. The biggest change in this major release is the porting of almost all default GNOME apps to the latest GTK4 toolkit and the libadwaita 1.0 library for a more modern look and faster performance. Earlier this year, I took an in-depth look at some of the new GTK4 apps that will be included in GNOME 42, and I was really impressed by the modern new look of these GTK4 apps.
Clear Linux is the First Distro to Offer GNOME 42
Clear Linux is an open-source rolling-release distribution tailored for developers working with the Cloud and Edge. If you did not know, Clear Linux is a project by Intel to offer a fast-performing environment to work with containers while optimized for Intel processors.
