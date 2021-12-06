Language Selection

  • How To Secure Nginx with Let's Encrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting

    Securing a website running with Nginx as a web server can be done with Let’s Encrypt, and that is why we are writing this tutorial for you.

    Let’s Encrypt is a Certificate Authority that provides free TLS/SSL certificates valid for 90 days. SSL stands for Secure Sockets Layer and an SSL certificate is a digital certificate that enables encrypted connection and authentication of the website identity. In this blog post, we will use Certbot to obtain a free SSL certificate for Nginx.

  • How to Manage your Finances with Ledger Mode in Emacs - Make Tech Easier

    Ledger Mode is a package in Emacs for the command line accounting program Ledger. This allows Emacs users to utilize Ledger’s powerful features from the comfort of their favorite text editor.

    [...]

    Ledger Mode is simple and intuitive to use. It automatically balances your finances and notifies you when there is any issue with your records. It also allows you to categorize your expenses and sources of income which could, then, be sorted and analyzed from the package itself.

  • How to Install Joomla with Nginx on Rocky Linux
  • Linux Essentials - The sar Command - Invidious

    Monitoring the resources of your Linux server and watching for negative trends is one way to stay ahead of potential performance issues, and the sar command will help you do exactly that. In this video, Jay goes over the basics of the sar command. Note: This video was re-uploaded due to a typo in one of the lower-thirds clips

  • How to install OpenSSL 3 on Ubuntu 20.04 - NextGenTips

    OpenSSL 3 contains an open-source implementation of the SSL and TLS protocols. OpenSSL implements basic cryptographic function. The OpenSSL toolkit includes libssl, libcrypto and openssl which is the OpenSSL command-line tool, a swiss army knife for cryptographic tasks, testing, and analyzing. 

  • Install Linux Malware Detect on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com

    Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install Linux Malware Detect on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. Linux Malware Detect, LMD, is an opensource malware scanner for Linux designed to be used in shared hosted environments.

  • Unwinding a Stack by Hand with Frame Pointers and ORC

    The Oracle Linux Sustaining team is tasked with identifying and fixing bugs in the Linux kernel. We rely on a rich ecosystem of debugging tools like crash and pykdump to help us pick up the remnants of a crashed kernel and figure out what led to its demise. But operating systems are complex, and sometimes our tools fail us. In these cases, we have to fall back on our understanding of the kernel subsystems and the target CPU architecture, since we find ourselves diving deep into hex dumps and assembly listings.

    Take something as simple as a stack trace. Many developers view these as a given, since computers are quite good at automatically unwinding a stack, looking up symbols, and producing the pretty trace we know and love. But in some exceptional cases (for example, interrupts occurring precisely on entry to a function call) an automatic unwinder can be led astray, producing an incorrect trace. In other cases, a debugging tool may not even recognize a portion of memory as a stack, leaving us without the option to unwind it.

    Until recently, Linux Sustaining engineers have taken comfort in the knowledge that, when code is compiled with frame pointers, they are able to manually unwind the stack with relative ease. But the kernel community (at least, the x86_64 kernel community) is moving away from frame pointers. Increasingly, the community is migrating to an in-kernel debug information format called ORC, which enables the kernel to unwind stacks without relying on the frame pointer. As a result, manually unwinding a stack is no longer a simple matter of following a chain of frame pointers.

    This blog post will first review the use of frame pointers for unwinding a stack on x86_64. Then, we will introduce the ORC format and describe its benefits. Finally, we’ll discuss how stack unwinding works for code built without frame pointers, and with ORC unwind info.

Ubuntu 22.04 Won’t Skimp on Wallpapers After All

Ubuntu devs had planned to push out the next LTS with a miserly 4 alternative desktop backgrounds on disc — one of which is actually provided twice in two variants. I don’t think wallpapers make a release but they are a peculiarly trivial aspect for ‘buntz to be stingy in. Imagine: you switch from a Major OS™ after hearing about how great Ubuntu is, and when you go to do something as basic as change the frickin’ wallpaper, your eyeballs are given this... Read more

One of the most beautiful and user friendly Linux distributions gets even better

Simply put: anyone. ZorinOS makes Linux incredibly easy for any user (regardless of skills) to dive in and not suffer the slightest hitch. For the longest time, my go-to distribution for new users was Ubuntu, but since the release of 16.0, ZorinOS has usurped that title. And with the extra polish (and updated apps) found in 16.1, the title of best Linux desktop distribution for new users belongs to ZorinOS. But don’t think this desktop is limited to those with little to no Linux skills. Anyone, no matter the skill level, would be perfectly happy with ZorinOS as their primary desktop operating system. Don’t believe me? Download ZorinOS 16.1 now and find out. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Mageia (cyrus-sasl, openssl, sphinx, and swtpm), openSUSE (qemu), Red Hat (expat, rh-mariadb103-mariadb, and rh-mariadb105-mariadb), SUSE (apache2, binutils, java-1_7_0-ibm, kernel-firmware, nodejs12, qemu, and xen), and Ubuntu (ckeditor and linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial).

  • eduGAIN Key Signing Ceremony

    eduGAIN is a interfederation joining academic identity federations around the world, including over 4781 identify providers & 3519 service providers. The project was initiated by by the GÉANT research and education networking community in Europe. On 8th of March, there was a key signing ceremony at Sunet office. This was my first chance to be able to attend one such ceremony in real life :)

  • Unity game engine team announce 3D platformer Gigaya, free for devs to tinker with [Ed: Microsoft Mono]

    Unity Technologies have announced their next big example game for other developers to learn from. It's called Gigaya and it actually looks pretty great.

  • Firebird 4.0.1 and 3.0.9 Docker images are released

    Firebird 4.0.1 and 3.0.9 Docker images are released and the following tags can be used : v4.0 , v4.0.1 , latest or 3.0, v3.0, v3.0.9 .

  • The web is for everyone: Our vision for the evolution of the web

    Over the last two decades, the web has woven itself into the fabric of our lives. What began as a research project has become the world’s most important communication platform and an essential tool for billions of people. But despite its success — and sometimes because of it — the web has real problems. People are routinely spied on by advertisers and oppressive governments, often at the moments when the open web is most necessary. They find themselves disempowered by hostile sites, sluggish experiences, and overly-complex technologies. And much of the web remains out of reach for non-native English speakers and people with disabilities. Mozilla believes the web should be for everyone — open, empowering, and safe. In its best moments, the web exemplifies these values today. But too often the web today does not deliver on this promise. To that end, we’ve mapped out a detailed vision of the changes we want to see in the web over the next five years, and the work we believe is necessary to achieve them. This includes efforts on a number of fronts — deploying ubiquitous encryption, ending tracking, simpler and faster technologies, next-generation internationalization support and much more.

  • Ulrike Uhlig: Workshops about anger, saying NO, and mapping one’s capacities and desires

    For the second year in a row, I proposed some workshops at the feminist hackers assembly at the remote C3. I’m sharing them here because I believe they might be useful to others. [...] Based on discussions with a friend, whose company uses SWOT analysis (strengths—weaknesses—opportunities—threats) to regularly check in with their employees, and to allow employees to check in with themselves, I created a similar tool for myself which I thought would be nice to share with others. It’s a very simple self-reflection that can help map out what works well, what doesn’t work so well and where one wants to go in the future. I find it important to not use this tool narrow-mindedly only regarding work skills and expertise. Instead, I think it’s useful to also include soft skills, hobbies, non-work capacities and whatever else comes to mind in order to create a truer map.

  • Apache Kafka: 10 essential terms and concepts explained

    Apache Kafka has proven to be an extremely popular event streaming platform, with the project reporting more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies using it today. Developed by the Apache Software Foundation in 2011, Apache Kafka is an open source software platform that can publish, subscribe to, store, and process streams of records in real time. But what even is an event streaming platform? Heck, what do half the things in Kafka mean? The concepts of Kafka producers, consumers, topics, partitions, and so on can be hard to grasp for newcomers to Kafka. So if you find yourself scratching your head at anything Kafka related, this is the right article for you.

  • Meet your learning goals with new personalized skills paths

    With skill set and talent gaps ranked as the top barrier to digital transformation in Red Hat’s 2022 Global Tech Outlook Survey, organizations have ranked "technical skills training" and "people and process skills training" among their top non-technical funding priorities. For both organizations and individuals, options for training abound, and it can be hard to identify exactly where to start.

  • Speedscale for SUSE Rancher: accelerate cloud native application testing

    Running Kubernetes at scale is really hard. Developing microservices apps that run well in a Kubernetes environment takes complexity to the next level. SUSE Rancher makes Kubernetes easier to use with a point and click web interface that simplifies the process of scaling out and managing workloads across all of your clusters – from core to cloud to edge. Combining Speedscale with SUSE Rancher gives development teams visibility into microservices to help them improve service performance and quality. By implementing traffic replay as part of continuous integration, development teams can release with confidence. Traditional approaches to software testing are not keeping up with the trend of “continuous everything.” According to a recent GitLab survey of developers, testing was the slowest phase of application development. This causes a gap where code is ready to be delivered to production, but teams must slow these releases with canary deployments and feature flags to ensure new changes don’t break production.

  • Can the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 run Linux? Here’s what you need to know [Ed: Shilling WSL is a bad idea because it is Microsoft's attack on GNU/Linux]

