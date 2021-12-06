Ubuntu 22.04 Won’t Skimp on Wallpapers After All
Ubuntu devs had planned to push out the next LTS with a miserly 4 alternative desktop backgrounds on disc — one of which is actually provided twice in two variants.
I don’t think wallpapers make a release but they are a peculiarly trivial aspect for ‘buntz to be stingy in. Imagine: you switch from a Major OS™ after hearing about how great Ubuntu is, and when you go to do something as basic as change the frickin’ wallpaper, your eyeballs are given this...
One of the most beautiful and user friendly Linux distributions gets even better
Simply put: anyone. ZorinOS makes Linux incredibly easy for any user (regardless of skills) to dive in and not suffer the slightest hitch. For the longest time, my go-to distribution for new users was Ubuntu, but since the release of 16.0, ZorinOS has usurped that title. And with the extra polish (and updated apps) found in 16.1, the title of best Linux desktop distribution for new users belongs to ZorinOS.
But don’t think this desktop is limited to those with little to no Linux skills. Anyone, no matter the skill level, would be perfectly happy with ZorinOS as their primary desktop operating system.
Don’t believe me? Download ZorinOS 16.1 now and find out.
Security updates have been issued by Mageia (cyrus-sasl, openssl, sphinx, and swtpm), openSUSE (qemu), Red Hat (expat, rh-mariadb103-mariadb, and rh-mariadb105-mariadb), SUSE (apache2, binutils, java-1_7_0-ibm, kernel-firmware, nodejs12, qemu, and xen), and Ubuntu (ckeditor and linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial).
eduGAIN is a interfederation joining academic identity federations around the world, including over 4781 identify providers & 3519 service providers. The project was initiated by by the GÉANT research and education networking community in Europe.
On 8th of March, there was a key signing ceremony at Sunet office. This was my first chance to be able to attend one such ceremony in real life :)
Unity Technologies have announced their next big example game for other developers to learn from. It's called Gigaya and it actually looks pretty great.
Firebird 4.0.1 and 3.0.9 Docker images are released and the following tags can be used : v4.0 , v4.0.1 , latest or 3.0, v3.0, v3.0.9 .
Over the last two decades, the web has woven itself into the fabric of our lives. What began as a research project has become the world’s most important communication platform and an essential tool for billions of people.
But despite its success — and sometimes because of it — the web has real problems. People are routinely spied on by advertisers and oppressive governments, often at the moments when the open web is most necessary. They find themselves disempowered by hostile sites, sluggish experiences, and overly-complex technologies. And much of the web remains out of reach for non-native English speakers and people with disabilities.
Mozilla believes the web should be for everyone — open, empowering, and safe. In its best moments, the web exemplifies these values today. But too often the web today does not deliver on this promise. To that end, we’ve mapped out a detailed vision of the changes we want to see in the web over the next five years, and the work we believe is necessary to achieve them. This includes efforts on a number of fronts — deploying ubiquitous encryption, ending tracking, simpler and faster technologies, next-generation internationalization support and much more.
For the second year in a row, I proposed some workshops at the feminist hackers assembly at the remote C3. I’m sharing them here because I believe they might be useful to others.
Based on discussions with a friend, whose company uses SWOT analysis (strengths—weaknesses—opportunities—threats) to regularly check in with their employees, and to allow employees to check in with themselves, I created a similar tool for myself which I thought would be nice to share with others. It’s a very simple self-reflection that can help map out what works well, what doesn’t work so well and where one wants to go in the future. I find it important to not use this tool narrow-mindedly only regarding work skills and expertise. Instead, I think it’s useful to also include soft skills, hobbies, non-work capacities and whatever else comes to mind in order to create a truer map.
Apache Kafka has proven to be an extremely popular event streaming platform, with the project reporting more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies using it today. Developed by the Apache Software Foundation in 2011, Apache Kafka is an open source software platform that can publish, subscribe to, store, and process streams of records in real time.
But what even is an event streaming platform? Heck, what do half the things in Kafka mean?
The concepts of Kafka producers, consumers, topics, partitions, and so on can be hard to grasp for newcomers to Kafka. So if you find yourself scratching your head at anything Kafka related, this is the right article for you.
With skill set and talent gaps ranked as the top barrier to digital transformation in Red Hat’s 2022 Global Tech Outlook Survey, organizations have ranked "technical skills training" and "people and process skills training" among their top non-technical funding priorities. For both organizations and individuals, options for training abound, and it can be hard to identify exactly where to start.
Running Kubernetes at scale is really hard. Developing microservices apps that run well in a Kubernetes environment takes complexity to the next level. SUSE Rancher makes Kubernetes easier to use with a point and click web interface that simplifies the process of scaling out and managing workloads across all of your clusters – from core to cloud to edge. Combining Speedscale with SUSE Rancher gives development teams visibility into microservices to help them improve service performance and quality. By implementing traffic replay as part of continuous integration, development teams can release with confidence.
Traditional approaches to software testing are not keeping up with the trend of “continuous everything.” According to a recent GitLab survey of developers, testing was the slowest phase of application development. This causes a gap where code is ready to be delivered to production, but teams must slow these releases with canary deployments and feature flags to ensure new changes don’t break production.
Linux Kernel and Founadation
Extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) is a virtual machine running inside the operating system kernel. Using eBPF, you can safely load programs into the kernel to customize kernel behavior. Historically, because the kernel is vital for security and stability, it changed very slowly to maintain integrity. eBPF enables easy kernel customizability which can be useful for a wide range of applications. Often kernel changes can introduce significant efficiency and performance gains.
Alexei Starovoitov, developer at Facebook, said that “eBPF is a revolutionary technology that allows us to modify operating system behavior in real time without risky or expensive kernel code changes. It’s had a remarkable impact on our ability to iterate quickly on everything from networking to security to containerization.”
Today, the ELISA (Enabling Linux in Safety Applications) Project, an open source initiative that aims to create a shared set of tools and processes to help companies build and certify Linux-based safety-critical applications and systems, announced a stronger ecosystem focused on automotive use cases with the addition of the Automotive Intelligence and Control of China (AICC), LOTUS Cars and ZTE.
