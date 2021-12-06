Videos: Zorin OS, Canonical, and More
-
How to install Google Chrome on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Google Chrome on Zorin OS 16.
-
Want A Job At Canonical? Write A 5000 Word Essay?!? - Invidious
We all love canonical here and some us love them so much we want to work for them but they've got to filter out some applicants by wasting as much of there time as possible, so why not give them a 50 word written interview so they just leave instead.
-
Forget TweetDeck, This Open-Source App Is A Better Twitter Experience
As you know, I’m challenging myself to use the Steam Deck as my only PC, and so far it has been a moderately successful experiment. I’ve hosted, recorded and edited a 2-hour video chat on this thing. I’ve even used Valve’s chunky Linux handheld to game at 1080p while simultaneously using OBS Studio to livestream at 720p/60.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 458 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu 22.04 Won’t Skimp on Wallpapers After All
Ubuntu devs had planned to push out the next LTS with a miserly 4 alternative desktop backgrounds on disc — one of which is actually provided twice in two variants. I don’t think wallpapers make a release but they are a peculiarly trivial aspect for ‘buntz to be stingy in. Imagine: you switch from a Major OS™ after hearing about how great Ubuntu is, and when you go to do something as basic as change the frickin’ wallpaper, your eyeballs are given this...
One of the most beautiful and user friendly Linux distributions gets even better
Simply put: anyone. ZorinOS makes Linux incredibly easy for any user (regardless of skills) to dive in and not suffer the slightest hitch. For the longest time, my go-to distribution for new users was Ubuntu, but since the release of 16.0, ZorinOS has usurped that title. And with the extra polish (and updated apps) found in 16.1, the title of best Linux desktop distribution for new users belongs to ZorinOS. But don’t think this desktop is limited to those with little to no Linux skills. Anyone, no matter the skill level, would be perfectly happy with ZorinOS as their primary desktop operating system. Don’t believe me? Download ZorinOS 16.1 now and find out.
Recent comments
4 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 8 min ago