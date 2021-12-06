Today in Techrights
- GNU Turns 40 Next Year. Here's Cory Doctorow's Message to the FSF at 30.
- [Meme] Survey Versus Surveillance
- EPO is Banning and Spying, So the Union (SUEPO) Conducts a Staff Survey Externally
- On the Internet, Outsourcing Was All Along a Bubble
- Links 23/3/2022: GNOME 42 and Alpine 3.15.2
- Links 23/3/2022: Linux on Mars and Bhushan Shah Interviewed
- Links 23/3/2022: GNU Parallel 20220322, Microsoft Breaches
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- FSF Announces Post-LibrePlanet Speech by Richard Stallman
Ubuntu 22.04 Won’t Skimp on Wallpapers After All
Ubuntu devs had planned to push out the next LTS with a miserly 4 alternative desktop backgrounds on disc — one of which is actually provided twice in two variants. I don’t think wallpapers make a release but they are a peculiarly trivial aspect for ‘buntz to be stingy in. Imagine: you switch from a Major OS™ after hearing about how great Ubuntu is, and when you go to do something as basic as change the frickin’ wallpaper, your eyeballs are given this...
One of the most beautiful and user friendly Linux distributions gets even better
Simply put: anyone. ZorinOS makes Linux incredibly easy for any user (regardless of skills) to dive in and not suffer the slightest hitch. For the longest time, my go-to distribution for new users was Ubuntu, but since the release of 16.0, ZorinOS has usurped that title. And with the extra polish (and updated apps) found in 16.1, the title of best Linux desktop distribution for new users belongs to ZorinOS. But don’t think this desktop is limited to those with little to no Linux skills. Anyone, no matter the skill level, would be perfectly happy with ZorinOS as their primary desktop operating system. Don’t believe me? Download ZorinOS 16.1 now and find out.
