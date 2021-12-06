today's howtos How To Secure Nginx with Let's Encrypt on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting Securing a website running with Nginx as a web server can be done with Let’s Encrypt, and that is why we are writing this tutorial for you. Let’s Encrypt is a Certificate Authority that provides free TLS/SSL certificates valid for 90 days. SSL stands for Secure Sockets Layer and an SSL certificate is a digital certificate that enables encrypted connection and authentication of the website identity. In this blog post, we will use Certbot to obtain a free SSL certificate for Nginx.

How to Manage your Finances with Ledger Mode in Emacs - Make Tech Easier Ledger Mode is a package in Emacs for the command line accounting program Ledger. This allows Emacs users to utilize Ledger’s powerful features from the comfort of their favorite text editor. [...] Ledger Mode is simple and intuitive to use. It automatically balances your finances and notifies you when there is any issue with your records. It also allows you to categorize your expenses and sources of income which could, then, be sorted and analyzed from the package itself.

How to Install Joomla with Nginx on Rocky Linux

Linux Essentials - The sar Command - Invidious Monitoring the resources of your Linux server and watching for negative trends is one way to stay ahead of potential performance issues, and the sar command will help you do exactly that. In this video, Jay goes over the basics of the sar command. Note: This video was re-uploaded due to a typo in one of the lower-thirds clips

How to install OpenSSL 3 on Ubuntu 20.04 - NextGenTips OpenSSL 3 contains an open-source implementation of the SSL and TLS protocols. OpenSSL implements basic cryptographic function. The OpenSSL toolkit includes libssl, libcrypto and openssl which is the OpenSSL command-line tool, a swiss army knife for cryptographic tasks, testing, and analyzing.

Install Linux Malware Detect on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install Linux Malware Detect on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. Linux Malware Detect, LMD, is an opensource malware scanner for Linux designed to be used in shared hosted environments.

Unwinding a Stack by Hand with Frame Pointers and ORC The Oracle Linux Sustaining team is tasked with identifying and fixing bugs in the Linux kernel. We rely on a rich ecosystem of debugging tools like crash and pykdump to help us pick up the remnants of a crashed kernel and figure out what led to its demise. But operating systems are complex, and sometimes our tools fail us. In these cases, we have to fall back on our understanding of the kernel subsystems and the target CPU architecture, since we find ourselves diving deep into hex dumps and assembly listings. Take something as simple as a stack trace. Many developers view these as a given, since computers are quite good at automatically unwinding a stack, looking up symbols, and producing the pretty trace we know and love. But in some exceptional cases (for example, interrupts occurring precisely on entry to a function call) an automatic unwinder can be led astray, producing an incorrect trace. In other cases, a debugging tool may not even recognize a portion of memory as a stack, leaving us without the option to unwind it. Until recently, Linux Sustaining engineers have taken comfort in the knowledge that, when code is compiled with frame pointers, they are able to manually unwind the stack with relative ease. But the kernel community (at least, the x86_64 kernel community) is moving away from frame pointers. Increasingly, the community is migrating to an in-kernel debug information format called ORC, which enables the kernel to unwind stacks without relying on the frame pointer. As a result, manually unwinding a stack is no longer a simple matter of following a chain of frame pointers. This blog post will first review the use of frame pointers for unwinding a stack on x86_64. Then, we will introduce the ORC format and describe its benefits. Finally, we’ll discuss how stack unwinding works for code built without frame pointers, and with ORC unwind info.