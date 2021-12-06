Programming and Interoperability Leftovers
Please stop writing shell scripts
That’s when you realize your mistake: bash, and shell scripting languages in general, are mostly broken by default. Unless you are very careful from day one, any shell script above a certain complexity level is almost guaranteed to be buggy… and retrofitting the correctness features is quite difficult.
How to Use R and Python Together? Try These 2 Packages
Data science is vastly different than programming. We use only four languages – R, Python, Julia, and SQL. Now, SQL is non-negotiable, as every data scientist must be proficient in it. Julia is still the new kid on the block. Many argue which is better – Python or R? But today, we ask a different question – how can you use R and Python together?
It might seem crazy at first, but hear us out. Both Python and R are stable languages used by many data scientists. Even seasoned package developers, such as Hadley Wickham, borrow from BeauftifulSoup (Python) to make Rvest (R) web scraping packages. Reinventing the wheel makes no sense.
Code Club in Wales with translations, teacher training and a country-wide codealong
Version of Perl I use, via @pinkopanterata
I’m still on Perl 5. I had fun exploring Raku, but Perl 5 still does everything I want, and uses that familiar syntax. I haven’t touched Perl 7 yet, but that’s on the personal project pile.
Tables and Strings in COBOL
I recently came across a blog post dealing briefly with the concept of strings, tables and subscripting in COBOL. While the code in the blog post works just fine, I personally think it's overcomplicating a very simple use case (subscripting a string) and underselling a powerful COBOL feature (tables). Since I'm a deeply demented man with a lot of free time on my hands, I decided to expand a bit on the subject - if only to give myself a chance of brushing up on my own very rudimentary COBOL knowledge. Feel free to point out any errors.
I finally found a use for XML
Changing the boilerplate sucks though. If I make any tweaks to the initial version of the code, I have to manually change every single file to keep them all in sync. With just a first and final version that’s not too bad, but if I have four intermediates that gets tiring really fast.
Using bound functions to unit test EcmaScript Modules
Imagine you have the following EcmaScript module you want to unit test...
A conversation about Interoperability and building digital public spaces
Interoperability is one of the original design principles underpinning the internet, and largely responsible for its scale and unique properties. In recent years, it has also been increasingly seen as a policy measure that can introduce greater market competition and user choice. Important, and contentious interoperability proposals are included in key European digital regulations, including the Digital Markets Act and the Data Act.
A Big Bet to Kill the Password for Good
After years of tantalizing hints that a passwordless future is just around the corner, you're probably still not feeling any closer to that digital unshackling. Ten years into working on the issue, though, the FIDO Alliance, an industry association that specifically works on secure authentication, thinks it has finally identified the missing piece of the puzzle.
On Thursday, the organization published a white paper that lays out FIDO's vision for solving the usability issues that have dogged passwordless features and, seemingly, kept them from achieving broad adoption. FIDO's members collaborated to produce the paper, and they span chipmakers like Intel and Qualcomm, prominent platform developers like Amazon and Meta, financial institutions like American Express and Bank of America, and the developers of all major operating systems—Google, Microsoft, and Apple.
The paper is conceptual, not technical, but after years of investment to integrate what are known as the FIDO2 and WebAuthn passwordless standards into Windows, Android, iOS, and more, everything is now riding on the success of this next step.
Best Linux Distributions for Scientists and IT Professionals
In the world of Linux distributions, there are categories that have served their purpose to the benefit of everyone in the open-source community. One of the bigger advantages when it comes to using Linux is the ability to choose. In this case, a designated category of distributions for Science. Some people may think that Linux is just a distribution of a single operating system. In reality, it’s a plethora of distributions all working together in harmony. Distributions as we all know, are variations in terms of flavor that are mostly using a generic base in the form of Ubuntu, Debian, or Arch with distinctions in their varying user interface and experience. The problem is that the major distributions are not sufficiently clear on what they are actually delivering. Just to name one popular distro, Linux Mint is a good example that is not very easy to choose for the specialists despite its bells and whistles. Distributions that target the related keyword will enjoy the most benefit and in such a case, we’re introducing the best Linux distributions for the science crowd/nerds out there.
Linux Training Model: What A Linux Course Should Look Like
Whether you’re an independent developer trying to design a course and sell it or need to make material to introduce employees to using Linux, the first step in making a model is understanding what it should comprise. Training models are of different types, and there’s a lot of flexibility in how you can approach teaching the material. However, it is important for any training model to solve a specific problem for the learners and present the material in the simplest manner possible. To learn more about how to build training modules, check out this guide.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
FOSSForce on Events
