today's howtos
-
OpenBSD Webzine: Shell tips
It is easy to add autocompletion to commands in ksh, however they are limited because they have to be evaluated when the shell is starting.
-
Sudo 1.9.10: using regular expressions in the sudoers file
It has been possible to use wildcards in the sudoers file for many years. This can make configuration easier and more flexible, but it also introduces problems of its own. Regular expressions, introduced in in sudo 1.9.10, allow you to create more fine grained rules. From this blog you will learn about some of the problems when you use wildcards in your sudoers file, and how using regular expressions can resolve those problems.
-
Should I Upgrade to OpenZFS 2.1?
When you upgrade an existing FreeBSD installation to 13.1, the new OpenZFS features are not yet available to existing pools and zpool status will indicate “Some supported features are not enabled on the pool.” This is by design as it allows the administrator to determine when the pools are “upgraded”—the assumption is that users will first research the new features and determine if any features will cause any compatibility issues within their environment.
This write-up provides an overview of some of the new features in the OpenZFS 2.1 series. We’ll then discuss what to consider before upgrading your pools.
-
Storage Update: Part 2
This is part 2 of my latest update on storage technology. Part 1, covering developments in DNA as a storage medium is here. This part was sparked by a paper at Usenix's File And Storage Technologies conference from Bianca Schroeder's group at U. Toronto and NetApp on the performanmce of SSDs at scale. It followed on from their 2020 FAST "Best Paper" that I discussed in Enterprise SSD Reliability, and it prompted me to review the literature of this area. The result is below the fold.
-
Some people don't deserve access to the machine room
Let's see. You have physical access to a bunch of servers that are not yours. You do something to your workstation. The next thing you know, you can't reach some of those servers from that workstation. Do you undo what you did to your workstation? No. Do you find another machine? No. Do you ask someone else to also try hitting it? No. Do you try to hop into a machine that IS responding, and then try to poke one of the "dead" machines from it? No. Do you notice the difference between a host that truly is down and one that is just dropping your packets, i.e. ICMP host-unreachables from the router versus... you know, nothing? No.
What do you do? You let yourself into the server room and start pushing front-panel reset buttons thinking it'll do something useful.
It takes a certain kind of individual to go and do things like that.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 462 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Linux Distributions for Scientists and IT Professionals
In the world of Linux distributions, there are categories that have served their purpose to the benefit of everyone in the open-source community. One of the bigger advantages when it comes to using Linux is the ability to choose. In this case, a designated category of distributions for Science. Some people may think that Linux is just a distribution of a single operating system. In reality, it’s a plethora of distributions all working together in harmony. Distributions as we all know, are variations in terms of flavor that are mostly using a generic base in the form of Ubuntu, Debian, or Arch with distinctions in their varying user interface and experience. The problem is that the major distributions are not sufficiently clear on what they are actually delivering. Just to name one popular distro, Linux Mint is a good example that is not very easy to choose for the specialists despite its bells and whistles. Distributions that target the related keyword will enjoy the most benefit and in such a case, we’re introducing the best Linux distributions for the science crowd/nerds out there.
Linux Training Model: What A Linux Course Should Look Like
Whether you’re an independent developer trying to design a course and sell it or need to make material to introduce employees to using Linux, the first step in making a model is understanding what it should comprise. Training models are of different types, and there’s a lot of flexibility in how you can approach teaching the material. However, it is important for any training model to solve a specific problem for the learners and present the material in the simplest manner possible. To learn more about how to build training modules, check out this guide.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
FOSSForce on Events
Recent comments
45 min 59 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
20 hours 5 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago
20 hours 27 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago