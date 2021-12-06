FOSSForce on Events
Free & Online: Open Source 101 on Tuesday (In-Person Meetup in April)
If there’s one thing that Todd Lewis and the crew at All Things Open do better than present online open source events, it’s staging events that are live and in-person. With the latest omicron surge appearing to be rapidly receding, ATO was able to announce on Tuesday that live open source events will be returning to Raleigh — a city I like to call Silicon Valley East — on April 19.
But first there’s a big one-day event coming up on Tuesday March 29 to rock your at-home world.
Fedora Plans to Party for 36 Like It’s 2022!
If you’re a Fedora user, you might want to mark your calendar for May 12-14. It seems that the distro is planning a party for the release of Fedora 36.
It wasn’t that long ago that Fedora was considered to be primarily a developers’ distro (“a distro designed by developers for developers,” I often heard), meaning it was popular among those who spent spent their days at the command line building software (therefore knowing “how radio works,” as Firesign Theater might say), but was a bit difficult for mere mortals who only wanted to do simple things such as rocket science (because computer science certainly ain’t that).
