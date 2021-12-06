7 Reasons to Try Open Source Secure Messenger 'Threema'
While we have a variety of private WhatsApp alternatives, Threema is one of the best among the options available.
But, why should you even consider trying it out? Is it the ultimate secure messaging app?
Well, every secure messenger meets a specific list of requirements of users. So, it would be unwise to select an open-source messenger as the ultimate option.
Best Linux Distributions for Scientists and IT Professionals
In the world of Linux distributions, there are categories that have served their purpose to the benefit of everyone in the open-source community. One of the bigger advantages when it comes to using Linux is the ability to choose. In this case, a designated category of distributions for Science. Some people may think that Linux is just a distribution of a single operating system. In reality, it’s a plethora of distributions all working together in harmony. Distributions as we all know, are variations in terms of flavor that are mostly using a generic base in the form of Ubuntu, Debian, or Arch with distinctions in their varying user interface and experience. The problem is that the major distributions are not sufficiently clear on what they are actually delivering. Just to name one popular distro, Linux Mint is a good example that is not very easy to choose for the specialists despite its bells and whistles. Distributions that target the related keyword will enjoy the most benefit and in such a case, we’re introducing the best Linux distributions for the science crowd/nerds out there.
Linux Training Model: What A Linux Course Should Look Like
Whether you’re an independent developer trying to design a course and sell it or need to make material to introduce employees to using Linux, the first step in making a model is understanding what it should comprise. Training models are of different types, and there’s a lot of flexibility in how you can approach teaching the material. However, it is important for any training model to solve a specific problem for the learners and present the material in the simplest manner possible. To learn more about how to build training modules, check out this guide.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
FOSSForce on Events
