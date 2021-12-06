today's howtos
Back up and restore emails in Evolution on Linux
Evolution is an excellent email client for Linux, and it has a lot of great features. One of the best features that Evolution has is the ability for users to quickly and easily create a complete backup of all of their emails. Here’s how to back up and restore your emails with Evolution.
How to Install Latest PHP 8.1 on Debian 11/10
Debian is a secure and stable Linux-based operating system distribution offering unmetered server performance to web-based applications. Debian 11 “Bullseye” is profiled with improved security, exFAT file systems support, and multiple languages support as features that go hand in hand with numerous web-based applications.
Among the features and improvements paraded in PHP 8, the JIT compiler for web apps is most notable. Its benefits include better numerical code performance, better PHP web application code execution and performance, and potentially fast PHP code due to supported C to PHP code migration.
Other notable new/improved features in PHP 8 include strict type checks, especially for Bitwise/Arithmetic operators, saner numeric strings, nullsafe operator, named arguments, weak maps, throw expression, and constructor property promotion.
How to Install OmniDB Server on Ubuntu 20.04
Databases are a major component of many applications that we use daily. Therefore, it is important to learn how to manage them with tools that facilitate the process. Today, we will talk about one of them. This post is about how to install OmniDB Server on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to specify the CPU architecture when pulling images with Podman | Enable Sysadmin
Podman is a daemonless engine for developing, managing, and running Open Container Initiative (OCI)-compliant containers. This is the fifth and final article in a series about using Podman. The series provides content on basic container administration using Podman by manipulating different commands and parameters.
How to install Zabbix 6.0 on Oracle Linux 8 - NextGenTips
Zabbix 6.0 is an open-source tool for monitoring IT infrastructures like networking, servers, cloud services, and virtual machines.
Zabbix collects and displays basic metrics on a dashboard. It uses flexible notification mechanisms that allow users to configure email-based alerts for all the events that happened. This allows a fast reaction to server problems. Zabbix offers excellent data visualization and reporting using stored data. Zabbix reports and configurations are accessed via a web-based frontend.
How To Install Rust Programming Language on Manjaro 21 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust Programming Language on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Rust (commonly known as Rust-Lang) is a relatively new, open-source practical systems programming language that runs extremely fast, prevents segfaults, and guarantees thread safety. Rust is being actively used in production by popular organizations such as Canonical, Dropbox, Mozilla, NPM, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Rust Programming Language on a Manjaro 21.
Best Linux Distributions for Scientists and IT Professionals
In the world of Linux distributions, there are categories that have served their purpose to the benefit of everyone in the open-source community. One of the bigger advantages when it comes to using Linux is the ability to choose. In this case, a designated category of distributions for Science. Some people may think that Linux is just a distribution of a single operating system. In reality, it’s a plethora of distributions all working together in harmony. Distributions as we all know, are variations in terms of flavor that are mostly using a generic base in the form of Ubuntu, Debian, or Arch with distinctions in their varying user interface and experience. The problem is that the major distributions are not sufficiently clear on what they are actually delivering. Just to name one popular distro, Linux Mint is a good example that is not very easy to choose for the specialists despite its bells and whistles. Distributions that target the related keyword will enjoy the most benefit and in such a case, we’re introducing the best Linux distributions for the science crowd/nerds out there.
Linux Training Model: What A Linux Course Should Look Like
Whether you’re an independent developer trying to design a course and sell it or need to make material to introduce employees to using Linux, the first step in making a model is understanding what it should comprise. Training models are of different types, and there’s a lot of flexibility in how you can approach teaching the material. However, it is important for any training model to solve a specific problem for the learners and present the material in the simplest manner possible. To learn more about how to build training modules, check out this guide.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
FOSSForce on Events
