today's howtos
Fix Audio Issue (Dummy Output) In Intel NUC On Debian 11 - OSTechNix
After installing the latest Proxmox edition on Debian 11 in my Intel NUC PC, I didn't have any audio output, but the mic seems to be working. I can able to play audio/video via a Bluetooth speaker, but the front panel 3.5mm audio jack isn't working. No sound comes through the audio jack. I tried to play audio with an external wired speaker and a headphone, but there is no sound coming out. After searching on Debian Wiki and Intel forum, I finally found a solution to fix Audio issue in Intel NUC PC on Debian 11 bullseye and Proxmox 7.1 edition.
Easier header-picking with curl | daniel.haxx.se
Okay you might ask, what’s the news here? We’ve been able to get HTTP response headers with curl since virtually the stone age. Yes we have.
Install WordPress on Nginx Ubuntu
Nginx is a well-known web server that is used to serve webpages on the Internet. Nginx, which was first launched in October 2004, quickly became the web server and proxy server of choice for thousands of web developers. It has a number of benefits over its competitor Apache. In this article, we will learn how to install Nginx on Ubuntu and use it to host WordPress.
Before we begin, let me state unequivocally that this is not a comparison of Nginx vs Apache or any other web server. Apache was introduced in 1999 and offers several useful features. If you wish to install WordPress on Apache, we already have an article on the subject, so check it out.
Nginx was first launched in October 2004, about 17 years ago. Most web developers favour Nginx because of its capacity to handle multiple concurrent client requests quickly with limited hardware resources, making hosting websites on the Internet less expensive. Nginx can also be used as a reverse proxy, directing client requests to the primary hosting server, which does not have public Internet access, making the hosting server more secure than it would otherwise be.
Install Ruby on Rails on Google Cloud - Ubuntu 18.04 Passenger | Nginx
How to Install Ruby On Rails on Ubuntu 20.04 with MySQL, Nginx, Passenger, SSL. Ruby is a dynamic, open-source programming language that prioritizes simplicity and productivity. It features an easy syntax that is natural to read and write. Ruby on Rails is a widely used web framework for Ruby that was created to help software developers be more productive.
Nginx is a web server which can provide HTTP transactions and serve static files but cannot run Ruby applications directly. So we use Phusion Passenger which is a free, open-source web application server. It is designed to handle HTTP requests, monitor and manage processes and resources, as well as allow administration, monitoring, and problem diagnosis.
In this guide, you will set up Passenger to assist Nginx with serving your Ruby on Rails web application and install Let’sEncrypt SSL to secure your application.
Nala: A Beautiful and Structured Frontend for the APT Command - TREND OCEANS
Do you still ignore the required dependencies and autoremove packages while installing the new application on Linux?
Initially, you take note of application dependencies and package going to wipe out from your system, but with time, we procrastinate due to the ugly interface of the apt command.
Nala frontend for apt command, remove that limitation, and provide you with a beautiful, clean, and structured list of packages and dependencies while installing new packages on your Linux system.
Proprietary Software and FUD
Games: Europa Universalis, War Thunder, Godot 4.0 alpha 5, and More
Portenta X8 is the first Linux Arduino board
In simpler times, Raspberry Pi was making Linux SBC’s, and Arduino MCU boards, but after Raspberry Pi got into the MCU business last year, it’s now time for Arduino to introduce its first Linux board with the Arduino Portenta X8. The new board since comes with the same STM32H7 Cortex-M7/M4 microcontroller found in the Portenta H7 boards, but add a more powerful, Linux-capable NXP i.MX 8M Mini processor with four Cortex-A53 cores and a Cortex-M4 core, coupled with 2GB RAM and a 16GB eMMC flash. Also: Arduino Braccio++ robotic arm is designed for high-school and university students - CNX Software
