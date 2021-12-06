Games: Europa Universalis, War Thunder, Godot 4.0 alpha 5, and More
-
Europa Universalis IV Complete Collection available on Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Ready to dive into a long strategy game this weekend? Humble Bundle has the "Europa Universalis IV Complete Collection" available in a nice bundle. Not entirely complete though, since one of them is a 10% discount but it's good enough to be mostly complete.
-
War Thunder major update 'Wind of Change' out now | GamingOnLinux
Gaijin Entertainment's online combat game War Thunder has another massive upgrade with 'Wind of Change' out now bringing in lots of enhancements.
-
Ion Fury: Aftershock expansion gets delayed with no set date now | GamingOnLinux
Voidpoint has confirmed that while they're deep in development on Ion Fury: Aftershock, it won't be releasing soon.
-
Linux gaming is better than Windows sometimes - Invidious
On the last video I showed some of the frustrations and issues with Linux Gaming and PC gaming in general. This video, shows the triumph of Elden Ring going from playing terrible to BETTER than Windows.
-
Shattered Pixel Dungeon arrives on Steam eight years later | GamingOnLinux
After working on it for eight years and being available on other platforms, Shattered Pixel Dungeon has officially released on Steam with Linux support.
"Shattered Pixel Dungeon is a Roguelike Dungeon Crawler RPG with pixel art graphics. Every game is a unique challenge, with four different playable characters, randomized levels and enemies, and hundreds of items to collect and use. The game is simple to get into, but strategy is required if you want to win!"
Quite a sweet game actually, and it's clear the developer has put a lot of love and thought into this one, feels like a nicely rounded dungeon crawling experience not to be missed. It is massive on mobile platforms, with close to one hundred thousand reviews on Google Play and a very high rating so it's great to see it land on desktop in an enhanced form. Yet again, I fear for my free time because it's brilliant in its simplicity and yet there's loads to it.
-
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 5
We're continuing on our fortnightly release schedule for alpha snapshots of Godot 4.0 - this time with 4.0 alpha 5. See past alpha releases for details (alpha 1, 2, 3, 4).
Be aware that during the alpha stage the engine is still not feature-complete or stable. There will likely be breaking changes between this release and the first beta release. Only the beta will mark the so-called "feature freeze".
As such, we do not recommend porting existing projects to this and other upcoming alpha releases unless you are prepared to do it again to fix future incompatibilities. However, if you can port some existing projects and demos to the new version, that may provide a lot of useful information about critical issues still left to fix.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 494 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and FUD
Games: Europa Universalis, War Thunder, Godot 4.0 alpha 5, and More
today's howtos
Portenta X8 is the first Linux Arduino board
In simpler times, Raspberry Pi was making Linux SBC’s, and Arduino MCU boards, but after Raspberry Pi got into the MCU business last year, it’s now time for Arduino to introduce its first Linux board with the Arduino Portenta X8. The new board since comes with the same STM32H7 Cortex-M7/M4 microcontroller found in the Portenta H7 boards, but add a more powerful, Linux-capable NXP i.MX 8M Mini processor with four Cortex-A53 cores and a Cortex-M4 core, coupled with 2GB RAM and a 16GB eMMC flash. Also: Arduino Braccio++ robotic arm is designed for high-school and university students - CNX Software
Recent comments
58 min 4 sec ago
2 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
11 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 15 min ago
21 hours 52 min ago
23 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 29 min ago