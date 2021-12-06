We're continuing on our fortnightly release schedule for alpha snapshots of Godot 4.0 - this time with 4.0 alpha 5. See past alpha releases for details (alpha 1, 2, 3, 4). Be aware that during the alpha stage the engine is still not feature-complete or stable. There will likely be breaking changes between this release and the first beta release. Only the beta will mark the so-called "feature freeze". As such, we do not recommend porting existing projects to this and other upcoming alpha releases unless you are prepared to do it again to fix future incompatibilities. However, if you can port some existing projects and demos to the new version, that may provide a lot of useful information about critical issues still left to fix.

After working on it for eight years and being available on other platforms, Shattered Pixel Dungeon has officially released on Steam with Linux support. "Shattered Pixel Dungeon is a Roguelike Dungeon Crawler RPG with pixel art graphics. Every game is a unique challenge, with four different playable characters, randomized levels and enemies, and hundreds of items to collect and use. The game is simple to get into, but strategy is required if you want to win!" Quite a sweet game actually, and it's clear the developer has put a lot of love and thought into this one, feels like a nicely rounded dungeon crawling experience not to be missed. It is massive on mobile platforms, with close to one hundred thousand reviews on Google Play and a very high rating so it's great to see it land on desktop in an enhanced form. Yet again, I fear for my free time because it's brilliant in its simplicity and yet there's loads to it.

On the last video I showed some of the frustrations and issues with Linux Gaming and PC gaming in general. This video, shows the triumph of Elden Ring going from playing terrible to BETTER than Windows.

Ready to dive into a long strategy game this weekend? Humble Bundle has the "Europa Universalis IV Complete Collection" available in a nice bundle. Not entirely complete though, since one of them is a 10% discount but it's good enough to be mostly complete.

This week marks one month since the start of Putin’s war against Ukraine. We stated the OSI position at that time—the OSI condemns the attack on Ukraine by the Russian army at the direction of Vladimir Putin—but there is a new development that directly impacts the open source community, and it warrants a new commentary.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, you need to take immediate action. A serious vulnerability has been discovered in both platforms which Microsoft has not only failed to patch, but actually made worse. Here’s everything you need to know.

today's howtos Fix Audio Issue (Dummy Output) In Intel NUC On Debian 11 - OSTechNix After installing the latest Proxmox edition on Debian 11 in my Intel NUC PC, I didn't have any audio output, but the mic seems to be working. I can able to play audio/video via a Bluetooth speaker, but the front panel 3.5mm audio jack isn't working. No sound comes through the audio jack. I tried to play audio with an external wired speaker and a headphone, but there is no sound coming out. After searching on Debian Wiki and Intel forum, I finally found a solution to fix Audio issue in Intel NUC PC on Debian 11 bullseye and Proxmox 7.1 edition.

Easier header-picking with curl | daniel.haxx.se Okay you might ask, what’s the news here? We’ve been able to get HTTP response headers with curl since virtually the stone age. Yes we have.

Install WordPress on Nginx Ubuntu Nginx is a well-known web server that is used to serve webpages on the Internet. Nginx, which was first launched in October 2004, quickly became the web server and proxy server of choice for thousands of web developers. It has a number of benefits over its competitor Apache. In this article, we will learn how to install Nginx on Ubuntu and use it to host WordPress. Before we begin, let me state unequivocally that this is not a comparison of Nginx vs Apache or any other web server. Apache was introduced in 1999 and offers several useful features. If you wish to install WordPress on Apache, we already have an article on the subject, so check it out. Nginx was first launched in October 2004, about 17 years ago. Most web developers favour Nginx because of its capacity to handle multiple concurrent client requests quickly with limited hardware resources, making hosting websites on the Internet less expensive. Nginx can also be used as a reverse proxy, directing client requests to the primary hosting server, which does not have public Internet access, making the hosting server more secure than it would otherwise be.

Install Ruby on Rails on Google Cloud - Ubuntu 18.04 Passenger | Nginx How to Install Ruby On Rails on Ubuntu 20.04 with MySQL, Nginx, Passenger, SSL. Ruby is a dynamic, open-source programming language that prioritizes simplicity and productivity. It features an easy syntax that is natural to read and write. Ruby on Rails is a widely used web framework for Ruby that was created to help software developers be more productive. Nginx is a web server which can provide HTTP transactions and serve static files but cannot run Ruby applications directly. So we use Phusion Passenger which is a free, open-source web application server. It is designed to handle HTTP requests, monitor and manage processes and resources, as well as allow administration, monitoring, and problem diagnosis. In this guide, you will set up Passenger to assist Nginx with serving your Ruby on Rails web application and install Let’sEncrypt SSL to secure your application.

Nala: A Beautiful and Structured Frontend for the APT Command - TREND OCEANS Do you still ignore the required dependencies and autoremove packages while installing the new application on Linux? Initially, you take note of application dependencies and package going to wipe out from your system, but with time, we procrastinate due to the ugly interface of the apt command. Nala frontend for apt command, remove that limitation, and provide you with a beautiful, clean, and structured list of packages and dependencies while installing new packages on your Linux system.