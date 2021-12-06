today's leftovers
Red Hat Insights: What's new in early 2022
At Red Hat Summit 2021, we announced an expansion of Red Hat Insights across the Red Hat open hybrid cloud technology portfolio. This brought our predictive analytics and open source expertise-based services to Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, along with expanded capabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
In the time that’s passed, Insights has not been static. Today, we’re introducing several workflow improvements to Red Hat Insights to further address the complexities of managing across the hybrid cloud, enabling teams to manage holistically instead of using disparate, cloud-specific tools. These updated services provide greater, unified visibility into IT environments and help streamline how you operate and also include the first partner integration as well as new malware detection.
Bad Voltage 3×43: Self Assembly
[00:02:00] Jorge is into Flatpak. And there’s quite a lot to talk about here. This is very much about the Linux desktop, distribution of applications, and how things have changed; stuff has certainly happened since the last time we looked at this, and it’s worth getting into. Let’s talk about what flatpak means today.
BSDNow 447: Path to BSD
FreeBSD Foundation Proposals, UNIX: On the Path to BSD, Fujitsu ends its mainframe and Unix services, Install burpsuite on FreeBSD using Linuxulator, new OpenBSD Webzine is out, and more.
New Server – NVMe Issues – WindfluechterNet Blog
My current server is somewhat aged. I bought it new in July 2014 with a 6-core Xeon E5-2630L, 32 GB RAM and 4x 3.5″ hot-swappable drives. Gladly I had the opportunity to extend the memory to 128 GB RAM at no additional cost by using memory from my ex-employer. It also has 4x 2 TB WD Red HDDs with 5400 rpm hooked up to the SATA backplane, but unfortunately only two of them are SATA-3 with 6 Gbit/s.
The new server is a used/refurbished Supermicro server with 2x 14-core Xeon E5-2683 and 256 GB RAM and 4x 3.5″ hot-swappable drives. It also came with a Hardware-RAID SAS/SATA 8-port controller with BBU. I also ordered two slim drive kits (MCP-220-81504-0N & MCP-220-81506-0N) to be able to use 2x 3.5″ slots for rotational HDDs as a cheap storage. Right now I added 2x 128 GB Supermicro SATA DOMs, 4x WD Red 4 TB SSDs and a Sonnet Fusion 4×4 Silent and 4x 1 TB Seagate Firecuda 520 NVMe disks.
And here the issue starts:
The NVMe should be capable of 4-5 GB/s, but they are connected to a PCIe 3.0 x16 port via the Sonnet Fusion 4×4, which itself features a PCIe bridge, so bifurbacation is not necessary.
When doing some tests with bonnie++ I get around 1 GB/s transfer rates out of a RAID10 setup with all 4 NVMes. In fact, regardless of the RAID level there are only transfer rates of about 1 – 1.2 GB/s with bonnie++. (All software RAIDs with mdadm.)
But also when constructing a RAID each NVMe gives around 300-600 MB/s in sync speed – except for one exception: RAID1.
Proprietary Software and FUD
Games: Europa Universalis, War Thunder, Godot 4.0 alpha 5, and More
today's howtos
Portenta X8 is the first Linux Arduino board
In simpler times, Raspberry Pi was making Linux SBC’s, and Arduino MCU boards, but after Raspberry Pi got into the MCU business last year, it’s now time for Arduino to introduce its first Linux board with the Arduino Portenta X8. The new board since comes with the same STM32H7 Cortex-M7/M4 microcontroller found in the Portenta H7 boards, but add a more powerful, Linux-capable NXP i.MX 8M Mini processor with four Cortex-A53 cores and a Cortex-M4 core, coupled with 2GB RAM and a 16GB eMMC flash. Also: Arduino Braccio++ robotic arm is designed for high-school and university students - CNX Software
