5 Lesser-Known Open Source Web Browsers for Linux in 2022
If you’re in search of open-source web browsers that are lesser-known to you, this article is written for you. This article takes you through 5 amazing open-source web browsers that are readily available for your Linux system. Let’s find out the options to choose from in 2022.
And we have reached the conclusion. Open-source web browsers can make your browsing super comfortable while taking complete care of your internet presence. Tor and Pale Moon would be recommended in that case. To go with a web browser that’s developed by the Linux distros and for using Linux distros, GNOME Web and Konqueror are must-try. With Konqueror, you’re also able to do the file management-related work in a better way. If you want your web browser to be speedy, select NetSurf. NetSurf is simple and efficient to be used on various hand-held hardware, such as mobile phones, cable TV boxes, etc.
I hope this article is useful for you and it helps you make a suitable choice of open-source web browser for your Linux operating system in 2022.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 482 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
8 min ago
52 min 30 sec ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago