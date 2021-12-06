Videos: SparkyLinux and More
-
SparkyLinux 2022.03 overview | Powered by Debian - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of SparkyLinux 2022.03 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Game Pass on Steam Deck, Android apps in the cloud, and GNOME 42 - Linux and open source news - Invidious
-
Awesome Linux Tools - ncdu, Scan your Hard Disk and free up Space! - Invidious
Do you know where your most-used files and directories are? Sure, there's more than a few commands you can run to find out, but ncdu is a great tool for this purpose. Using ncdu, you can scan your entire hard disk (or any mounted filesystem) and determine where your storage pain points are - and take action!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 432 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
8 min ago
52 min 30 sec ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago