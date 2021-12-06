Games: Proton Experimental and More
-
Proton Experimental gets a bunch more titles working for Steam Deck and Linux | GamingOnLinux
The latest update to Proton Experimental has rolled out pulling in a bunch of bug fixes, plus added support for multiple more games. A special testing version of Proton you can switch to and test, before everything rolls out to the main version of Proton. Need more info on Steam Play? Check out our page.
For the update to Proton Experimental on March 24, these are newly listed Windows games as playable: Fall in Labyrinth, King of Fighters XIII, Montaro, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, Double Dragon Trilogy, Baseball Stars 2, Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul, ATRI -My Dear Moments-.
-
Sci-fi fantasy arena-styled FPS Viscerafest sees Chapter 2 released | GamingOnLinux
Acid Man Games and Fire Plant Games continue building up their retro-styled fast-paced FPS with a major update available. Still in Early Access so it's a free upgrade for players.
It brings with it a whole second chapter to the game with 7 levels, 8 new types of enemies, 2 new weapons, loadout customization when replaying a finished level. Plus a ton of other tweaks and an assortment of bug fixes.
-
Fanatical put up their own Stand With Ukraine Charity Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Did you miss the itch.io bundle? Perhaps the Humble Bundle doing the same just isn't for you? Well, Fanatical have their own Stand With Ukraine Charity Bundle. Another way to help while getting a little something back with all proceeds being donated to the Red Cross in Ukraine.
-
Kickstart RT from NVIDIA makes Ray Tracing integration in games easier | GamingOnLinux
At GDC the NVIDIA team had plenty of announcement, most of them not interesting to us but Kickstart RT definitely jumps out. A new SDK under the open source MIT license allowing game engine developers and games to integrate Ray Tracing a lot easier.
-
How to make your own video game | ZDNet
If you both enjoy playing video games and drawing, telling stories, or creating art, you may have wondered how to make a video game yourself. The good news is that the internet's array of free, open-source game engines have made this easier than ever before!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 423 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Steam & Proton Are Coming Soon To Chromebooks??
Steam & Proton Are Coming Soon To Chromebooks?? - Invidious