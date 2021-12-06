Language Selection

Games: Proton Experimental and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of March 2022 07:52:42 PM
  • Proton Experimental gets a bunch more titles working for Steam Deck and Linux | GamingOnLinux

    The latest update to Proton Experimental has rolled out pulling in a bunch of bug fixes, plus added support for multiple more games. A special testing version of Proton you can switch to and test, before everything rolls out to the main version of Proton. Need more info on Steam Play? Check out our page.

    For the update to Proton Experimental on March 24, these are newly listed Windows games as playable: Fall in Labyrinth, King of Fighters XIII, Montaro, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, Double Dragon Trilogy, Baseball Stars 2, Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul, ATRI -My Dear Moments-.

  • Sci-fi fantasy arena-styled FPS Viscerafest sees Chapter 2 released | GamingOnLinux

    Acid Man Games and Fire Plant Games continue building up their retro-styled fast-paced FPS with a major update available. Still in Early Access so it's a free upgrade for players.

    It brings with it a whole second chapter to the game with 7 levels, 8 new types of enemies, 2 new weapons, loadout customization when replaying a finished level. Plus a ton of other tweaks and an assortment of bug fixes.

  • Fanatical put up their own Stand With Ukraine Charity Bundle | GamingOnLinux

    Did you miss the itch.io bundle? Perhaps the Humble Bundle doing the same just isn't for you? Well, Fanatical have their own Stand With Ukraine Charity Bundle. Another way to help while getting a little something back with all proceeds being donated to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

  • Kickstart RT from NVIDIA makes Ray Tracing integration in games easier | GamingOnLinux

    At GDC the NVIDIA team had plenty of announcement, most of them not interesting to us but Kickstart RT definitely jumps out. A new SDK under the open source MIT license allowing game engine developers and games to integrate Ray Tracing a lot easier.

  • How to make your own video game | ZDNet

    If you both enjoy playing video games and drawing, telling stories, or creating art, you may have wondered how to make a video game yourself. The good news is that the internet's array of free, open-source game engines have made this easier than ever before!

Steam & Proton Are Coming Soon To Chromebooks??

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of March 2022 08:29:49 PM.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 - Perfection with Stability [Review]

We review the recently released Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 (LMDE 5) in terms of performance, stability & user-friendliness. Here's what we have found. Read more

5 Lesser-Known Open Source Web Browsers for Linux in 2022

If you’re in search of open-source web browsers that are lesser-known to you, this article is written for you. This article takes you through 5 amazing open-source web browsers that are readily available for your Linux system. Let’s find out the options to choose from in 2022. And we have reached the conclusion. Open-source web browsers can make your browsing super comfortable while taking complete care of your internet presence. Tor and Pale Moon would be recommended in that case. To go with a web browser that’s developed by the Linux distros and for using Linux distros, GNOME Web and Konqueror are must-try. With Konqueror, you’re also able to do the file management-related work in a better way. If you want your web browser to be speedy, select NetSurf. NetSurf is simple and efficient to be used on various hand-held hardware, such as mobile phones, cable TV boxes, etc. I hope this article is useful for you and it helps you make a suitable choice of open-source web browser for your Linux operating system in 2022. Read more

