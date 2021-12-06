(In)Security of Proprietary Software
mySCADA myPRO [Ed: proprietary software]
Exploitable remotely/low attack complexity
[...]
Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow arbitrary operating system commands injection.
Yokogawa CENTUM and Exaopc [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
CENTUM and Exaopc have a DLL injection vulnerability and a DLL planting vulnerability using the DLL search order vulnerability. See this link for further details on this exploit type.
VMware Releases Security Updates
VMware has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in VMware Carbon Black App Control software. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
