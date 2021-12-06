Language Selection

(In)Security of Proprietary Software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of March 2022 07:53:50 PM Filed under
Security
  • mySCADA myPRO [Ed: proprietary software]

    Exploitable remotely/low attack complexity

    [...]

    Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow arbitrary operating system commands injection.

  • Yokogawa CENTUM and Exaopc [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]

    CENTUM and Exaopc have a DLL injection vulnerability and a DLL planting vulnerability using the DLL search order vulnerability. See this link for further details on this exploit type.

  • VMware Releases Security Updates

    VMware has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in VMware Carbon Black App Control software. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

