MySQL is an open-source, powerful, and widely used relational database management system (RDBMS) that organizes the data into single or multiple data tables where data types may be related to each other. Structured Query Language (SQL) works with RDBMSes, and when someone wants to store or manage a massive volume of data, they will acquire the service of relational database and SQL.
This article shows how to configure MySQL on your Ubuntu 18.04 server. It also shows you how to enable authentication, followed by service management. In the end, you will also learn how to test the service to verify the successful configuration.
Slackware is one of the oldest linux distributions active today. Back in my days Slackware was considered “hard” and “difficult” (read that sentence with an old lady voice). But after this article where I’ll show how to install Slackware 15 – with KDE desktop – you’ll judge that by yourself.
Follow through this guide to learn how you can integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV. Linux Malware Detect (LMD), can be configured to use ClamAV as scanner engine for improved performance on large file sets. The clamscan engine is used in conjunction with native ClamAV signatures updated through freshclam along with LMD signatures providing additional detection capabilities.
Tutorial to install the Geany using command terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish to start writing code.
Text editors are plentiful in the Linux world, IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) for programming are fewer, but still enough. It becomes difficult if you are looking for a mixture of both, ie a small and fast IDE that can also be used as a text editor. This is where Geany com
Not everyone is a fan of GUI interfaces. But some tasks really lend themselves to something over a bare command line. Very few people enjoy old command line text editors like edlin or ed. Debugging is another task where showing source files and variables at all times makes sense. Of course, you don’t absolutely have to have a GUI per se. You can also use a Text User Interface (TUI). In fact, you can build gdb — the GNU Debugger — with a built-in TUI mode. Try adding –tui to your gdb command line and see what happens. There are also many GUI frontends for gdb, but [cyrus-and] has an easy way to get a very useful TUI-like interface to gdb that doesn’t require rebuilding gdb or even hacking its internals in any way.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16.
If you have Chrome or Edge on a Windows 10 machine with an updated software package and great graphics support, you can probably run the AV1 video codec. As far back as 2020, Google and Microsoft were officially supporting hardware acceleration in their flagship browsers, but the Mozilla Foundation didn't make including AV1 video support in Firefox a priority because it requires powerful PCs with current software. According to Mozilla, that was just a small percentage of PCs.
Mozilla plans to release a new stable version of the organization's Firefox web browser today. Firefox 98.0.2 includes four fixes, one of which resolves a crash issue on Windows.
Firefox is known for its numerous add-ons that enhance the browsing experience on desktops, but many are also available on mobile. Mozilla initially added add-on support to the Android version of Firefox in 2020. Now, there are many available add-ons for Firefox on Android, including many of the favorites on desktop. The best part about it is that the user can install the add-ons from within the browser itself, which means they don't have to search for them online.
MDN is one of the most trusted resources for information about web standards, code samples, tools, and everything you need as a developer to create websites. In 2015, we explored how we could expand beyond documentation to provide a structured learning experience. Our first foray was the Learning Area, with the goal of providing a useful addition to the regular MDN reference and guide material. In 2020, we added the first Front-end developer learning pathway. We saw a lot of interest and engagement from users, and the learning area contributed to about 10% of MDN’s monthly web traffic. These two initiatives were the start of our exploration into how we could offer more learning resources to our community. Today, we are launching MDN Plus, our first step to providing a personalized and more powerful experience while continuing to invest in our always free and open webdocs.
mySCADA myPRO [Ed: proprietary software]
Exploitable remotely/low attack complexity
[...]
Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow arbitrary operating system commands injection.
CENTUM and Exaopc have a DLL injection vulnerability and a DLL planting vulnerability using the DLL search order vulnerability. See this link for further details on this exploit type.
VMware has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in VMware Carbon Black App Control software. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
The latest update to Proton Experimental has rolled out pulling in a bunch of bug fixes, plus added support for multiple more games. A special testing version of Proton you can switch to and test, before everything rolls out to the main version of Proton. Need more info on Steam Play? Check out our page.
For the update to Proton Experimental on March 24, these are newly listed Windows games as playable: Fall in Labyrinth, King of Fighters XIII, Montaro, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, Double Dragon Trilogy, Baseball Stars 2, Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul, ATRI -My Dear Moments-.
Acid Man Games and Fire Plant Games continue building up their retro-styled fast-paced FPS with a major update available. Still in Early Access so it's a free upgrade for players.
It brings with it a whole second chapter to the game with 7 levels, 8 new types of enemies, 2 new weapons, loadout customization when replaying a finished level. Plus a ton of other tweaks and an assortment of bug fixes.
Did you miss the itch.io bundle? Perhaps the Humble Bundle doing the same just isn't for you? Well, Fanatical have their own Stand With Ukraine Charity Bundle. Another way to help while getting a little something back with all proceeds being donated to the Red Cross in Ukraine.
At GDC the NVIDIA team had plenty of announcement, most of them not interesting to us but Kickstart RT definitely jumps out. A new SDK under the open source MIT license allowing game engine developers and games to integrate Ray Tracing a lot easier.
If you both enjoy playing video games and drawing, telling stories, or creating art, you may have wondered how to make a video game yourself. The good news is that the internet's array of free, open-source game engines have made this easier than ever before!
