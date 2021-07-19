today's howtos How to Install and Configure MySQL on Ubuntu MySQL is an open-source, powerful, and widely used relational database management system (RDBMS) that organizes the data into single or multiple data tables where data types may be related to each other. Structured Query Language (SQL) works with RDBMSes, and when someone wants to store or manage a massive volume of data, they will acquire the service of relational database and SQL. This article shows how to configure MySQL on your Ubuntu 18.04 server. It also shows you how to enable authentication, followed by service management. In the end, you will also learn how to test the service to verify the successful configuration.

How to install Slackware 15 Slackware is one of the oldest linux distributions active today. Back in my days Slackware was considered “hard” and “difficult” (read that sentence with an old lady voice). But after this article where I’ll show how to install Slackware 15 – with KDE desktop – you’ll judge that by yourself.

Easily Integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV - kifarunix.com Follow through this guide to learn how you can integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV. Linux Malware Detect (LMD), can be configured to use ClamAV as scanner engine for improved performance on large file sets. The clamscan engine is used in conjunction with native ClamAV signatures updated through freshclam along with LMD signatures providing additional detection capabilities.

How to install Geany on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout Tutorial to install the Geany using command terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish to start writing code. Text editors are plentiful in the Linux world, IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) for programming are fewer, but still enough. It becomes difficult if you are looking for a mixture of both, ie a small and fast IDE that can also be used as a text editor. This is where Geany com

Hacked GDB Dashboard Puts It All On Display | Hackaday Not everyone is a fan of GUI interfaces. But some tasks really lend themselves to something over a bare command line. Very few people enjoy old command line text editors like edlin or ed. Debugging is another task where showing source files and variables at all times makes sense. Of course, you don’t absolutely have to have a GUI per se. You can also use a Text User Interface (TUI). In fact, you can build gdb — the GNU Debugger — with a built-in TUI mode. Try adding –tui to your gdb command line and see what happens. There are also many GUI frontends for gdb, but [cyrus-and] has an easy way to get a very useful TUI-like interface to gdb that doesn’t require rebuilding gdb or even hacking its internals in any way.

How to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16.

Firefox: AV1, Fixes, Addons, Changes, and Upselling MDN Mozilla is finally adding AV1 support to Firefox a full two years after Chrome and Edge If you have Chrome or Edge on a Windows 10 machine with an updated software package and great graphics support, you can probably run the AV1 video codec. As far back as 2020, Google and Microsoft were officially supporting hardware acceleration in their flagship browsers, but the Mozilla Foundation didn't make including AV1 video support in Firefox a priority because it requires powerful PCs with current software. According to Mozilla, that was just a small percentage of PCs.

Firefox 98.0.2 fixes a crash on Windows, an add-ons issue, and more - gHacks Tech News Mozilla plans to release a new stable version of the organization's Firefox web browser today. Firefox 98.0.2 includes four fixes, one of which resolves a crash issue on Windows.

Best Add-ons (Extensions) For Firefox On Android | Screen Rant Firefox is known for its numerous add-ons that enhance the browsing experience on desktops, but many are also available on mobile. Mozilla initially added add-on support to the Android version of Firefox in 2020. Now, there are many available add-ons for Firefox on Android, including many of the favorites on desktop. The best part about it is that the user can install the add-ons from within the browser itself, which means they don't have to search for them online.

Firefox Nightly: These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 112

Introducing MDN Plus: Make MDN your own - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog MDN is one of the most trusted resources for information about web standards, code samples, tools, and everything you need as a developer to create websites. In 2015, we explored how we could expand beyond documentation to provide a structured learning experience. Our first foray was the Learning Area, with the goal of providing a useful addition to the regular MDN reference and guide material. In 2020, we added the first Front-end developer learning pathway. We saw a lot of interest and engagement from users, and the learning area contributed to about 10% of MDN’s monthly web traffic. These two initiatives were the start of our exploration into how we could offer more learning resources to our community. Today, we are launching MDN Plus, our first step to providing a personalized and more powerful experience while continuing to invest in our always free and open webdocs.