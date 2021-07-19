Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers and Free Software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of March 2022 11:34:09 PM Filed under
Development

  • Project Zero: Racing against the clock -- hitting a tiny kernel race window

    I recently discovered a race condition (https://crbug.com/project-zero/2247) in the Linux kernel. (While trying to explain to someone how the fix for CVE-2021-0920 worked - I was explaining why the Unix GC is now safe, and then got confused because I couldn't actually figure out why it's safe after that fix, eventually realizing that it actually isn't safe.) It's a fairly narrow race window, so I was wondering whether it could be hit with a small number of attempts - especially on kernels that aren't built with CONFIG_PREEMPT, which would make it possible to preempt a thread with another thread, as I described at LSSEU2019.

    This is a writeup of how I managed to hit the race on a normal Linux desktop kernel, with a hit rate somewhere around 30% if the proof of concept has been tuned for the specific machine. I didn't do a full exploit though, I stopped at getting evidence of use-after-free (UAF) accesses (with the help of a very large file descriptor table and userfaultfd, which might not be available to normal users depending on system configuration) because that's the part I was curious about.

    This also demonstrates that even very small race conditions can still be exploitable if someone sinks enough time into writing an exploit, so be careful if you dismiss very small race windows as unexploitable or don't treat such issues as security bugs.

  • Horn: Racing against the clock

    Jann Horn describes in great detail the process he went through to exploit a tiny race window in the kernel.

  • RedisJSON 2 Adds Indexing Option

    Redis has introduced RedisJSON 2, an enhanced version of the Redis module that implements the JSON Data Interchange Standard as a native data type. The module can be used to store, update and fetch JSON values from Redis documents.

    Redis is an open source, BSD licensed, advanced key-value store where the keys can contain strings, hashes, lists, sets and sorted sets. It’s popular for web development as a session state store because of its simplicity and rich data structure support.

  • Yoast WordPress SEO Bug Creates Duplicate Sitemaps

    A sharp-eyed search marketer noticed that Yoast was generating duplicate sitemaps. It’s not known how long this has been happening, but the head of SEO at Yoast acknowledged the bug and noted that Yoast is aware of the problem and says it is working on a fix.

  • Let me tell you about curl | daniel.haxx.se

    This is a recorded online presentation about curl that I did today, March 24 2022. How it started, grew, where it is today, how we make it and where it perhaps might go in the future.

  • School's back in session at Open Source 101

    Join us next week for Open Source 101, a one-day conference where we'll dive into the latest around FOSS virtual & augmented reality, and look at the implications of enabling automated testing upstream!

    Designed for developers, technologists, students and decision makers alike, this educational event will touch on different tools and processes that are integral to navigating different aspects of open source. It's an excellent opportunity for novice learners but also for those more experienced to reinforce any insights that they might have,

  • Hamsket – SparkyLinux

    Free, Open Source and Cross Platform messaging and emailing app that combines common web applications into one.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Install and Configure MySQL on Ubuntu

    MySQL is an open-source, powerful, and widely used relational database management system (RDBMS) that organizes the data into single or multiple data tables where data types may be related to each other. Structured Query Language (SQL) works with RDBMSes, and when someone wants to store or manage a massive volume of data, they will acquire the service of relational database and SQL. This article shows how to configure MySQL on your Ubuntu 18.04 server. It also shows you how to enable authentication, followed by service management. In the end, you will also learn how to test the service to verify the successful configuration.

  • How to install Slackware 15

    Slackware is one of the oldest linux distributions active today. Back in my days Slackware was considered “hard” and “difficult” (read that sentence with an old lady voice). But after this article where I’ll show how to install Slackware 15 – with KDE desktop – you’ll judge that by yourself.

  • Easily Integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV - kifarunix.com

    Follow through this guide to learn how you can integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV. Linux Malware Detect (LMD), can be configured to use ClamAV as scanner engine for improved performance on large file sets. The clamscan engine is used in conjunction with native ClamAV signatures updated through freshclam along with LMD signatures providing additional detection capabilities.

  • How to install Geany on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout

    Tutorial to install the Geany using command terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish to start writing code. Text editors are plentiful in the Linux world, IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) for programming are fewer, but still enough. It becomes difficult if you are looking for a mixture of both, ie a small and fast IDE that can also be used as a text editor. This is where Geany com

  • Hacked GDB Dashboard Puts It All On Display | Hackaday

    Not everyone is a fan of GUI interfaces. But some tasks really lend themselves to something over a bare command line. Very few people enjoy old command line text editors like edlin or ed. Debugging is another task where showing source files and variables at all times makes sense. Of course, you don’t absolutely have to have a GUI per se. You can also use a Text User Interface (TUI). In fact, you can build gdb — the GNU Debugger — with a built-in TUI mode. Try adding –tui to your gdb command line and see what happens. There are also many GUI frontends for gdb, but [cyrus-and] has an easy way to get a very useful TUI-like interface to gdb that doesn’t require rebuilding gdb or even hacking its internals in any way.

  • How to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16.

Firefox: AV1, Fixes, Addons, Changes, and Upselling MDN

  • Mozilla is finally adding AV1 support to Firefox a full two years after Chrome and Edge

    If you have Chrome or Edge on a Windows 10 machine with an updated software package and great graphics support, you can probably run the AV1 video codec. As far back as 2020, Google and Microsoft were officially supporting hardware acceleration in their flagship browsers, but the Mozilla Foundation didn't make including AV1 video support in Firefox a priority because it requires powerful PCs with current software. According to Mozilla, that was just a small percentage of PCs.

  • Firefox 98.0.2 fixes a crash on Windows, an add-ons issue, and more - gHacks Tech News

    Mozilla plans to release a new stable version of the organization's Firefox web browser today. Firefox 98.0.2 includes four fixes, one of which resolves a crash issue on Windows.

  • Best Add-ons (Extensions) For Firefox On Android | Screen Rant

    Firefox is known for its numerous add-ons that enhance the browsing experience on desktops, but many are also available on mobile. Mozilla initially added add-on support to the Android version of Firefox in 2020. Now, there are many available add-ons for Firefox on Android, including many of the favorites on desktop. The best part about it is that the user can install the add-ons from within the browser itself, which means they don't have to search for them online.

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 112 [Ed: Notice how bugs were outsourced to Microsoft proprietary software.]
  • Introducing MDN Plus: Make MDN your own - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog

    MDN is one of the most trusted resources for information about web standards, code samples, tools, and everything you need as a developer to create websites. In 2015, we explored how we could expand beyond documentation to provide a structured learning experience. Our first foray was the Learning Area, with the goal of providing a useful addition to the regular MDN reference and guide material. In 2020, we added the first Front-end developer learning pathway. We saw a lot of interest and engagement from users, and the learning area contributed to about 10% of MDN’s monthly web traffic. These two initiatives were the start of our exploration into how we could offer more learning resources to our community. Today, we are launching MDN Plus, our first step to providing a personalized and more powerful experience while continuing to invest in our always free and open webdocs.

(In)Security of Proprietary Software

  • mySCADA myPRO [Ed: proprietary software]

    Exploitable remotely/low attack complexity [...] Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow arbitrary operating system commands injection.

  • Yokogawa CENTUM and Exaopc [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]

    CENTUM and Exaopc have a DLL injection vulnerability and a DLL planting vulnerability using the DLL search order vulnerability. See this link for further details on this exploit type.

  • VMware Releases Security Updates

    VMware has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in VMware Carbon Black App Control software. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Games: Proton Experimental and More

  • Proton Experimental gets a bunch more titles working for Steam Deck and Linux | GamingOnLinux

    The latest update to Proton Experimental has rolled out pulling in a bunch of bug fixes, plus added support for multiple more games. A special testing version of Proton you can switch to and test, before everything rolls out to the main version of Proton. Need more info on Steam Play? Check out our page. For the update to Proton Experimental on March 24, these are newly listed Windows games as playable: Fall in Labyrinth, King of Fighters XIII, Montaro, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, Double Dragon Trilogy, Baseball Stars 2, Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul, ATRI -My Dear Moments-.

  • Sci-fi fantasy arena-styled FPS Viscerafest sees Chapter 2 released | GamingOnLinux

    Acid Man Games and Fire Plant Games continue building up their retro-styled fast-paced FPS with a major update available. Still in Early Access so it's a free upgrade for players. It brings with it a whole second chapter to the game with 7 levels, 8 new types of enemies, 2 new weapons, loadout customization when replaying a finished level. Plus a ton of other tweaks and an assortment of bug fixes.

  • Fanatical put up their own Stand With Ukraine Charity Bundle | GamingOnLinux

    Did you miss the itch.io bundle? Perhaps the Humble Bundle doing the same just isn't for you? Well, Fanatical have their own Stand With Ukraine Charity Bundle. Another way to help while getting a little something back with all proceeds being donated to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

  • Kickstart RT from NVIDIA makes Ray Tracing integration in games easier | GamingOnLinux

    At GDC the NVIDIA team had plenty of announcement, most of them not interesting to us but Kickstart RT definitely jumps out. A new SDK under the open source MIT license allowing game engine developers and games to integrate Ray Tracing a lot easier.

  • How to make your own video game | ZDNet

    If you both enjoy playing video games and drawing, telling stories, or creating art, you may have wondered how to make a video game yourself. The good news is that the internet's array of free, open-source game engines have made this easier than ever before!

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6