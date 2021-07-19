today's leftovers
As Purism Grows, Founder CEO Todd Weaver Transitions Role of President to Kyle Rankin & Vice-President to Nicole Faerber
Purism announced key leadership roles to support its growth plans. Chief Security Officer, Kyle Rankin, will step up to hold the responsibilities of Purism as its President. Chief Technology Officer, Nicole Faerber will serve as Vice- President (VP) in addition to her CTO role. Todd Weaver, the Founder and CEO of Purism will maintain his position.
After a lifetime of work as a software developer, architect, and technology advocate, Todd Weaver founded Purism to make high quality, safe, and secure hardware that respects civil liberties, freedoms, and privacy. In 2014, Weaver started Purism with crowdfunding a 15-inch Librem laptop for a quarter million-dollar funding goal. Purism has grown substantially and now has a sophisticated portfolio of digitally responsible, high-quality, and safe products, software, and services that allow people the default position of complete freedom with the choice to ‘opt’ into features they desire.
The Evolution of the Smart Home: How it Started [Part 1]
Smart home technology has long been the subject for futurists predicting robot butlers and the like. While we may not have “The Jetsons” style tech available to us just yet, smart home technology has come a long way in recent years.
Let’s take a look back at the journey of smart home technology, uncover some of the trends in this industry’s development, and take stock of where we are now.
Fedora 36 Beta Update — Madeline Peck
We last left off with the beta versions of the wallpaper that were created in Krita, which can be found here with their design process explained.
We received a lot of great feedback including suggestions for a strictly night version with the moon glowing instead of a sunset, adding butterflies to the day version, as well as shifting some of the clouds around so they didn’t stack and make the right side of the wallpaper too heavy. The previous version is below in Day, Sunset, and Night mode.
ZenHub Joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation
ZenHub, the leading productivity management solution for software teams, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software. This collaboration gives ZenHub the ability to increase its participation in and give back to the Kubernetes ecosystem that ZenHub’s entire production and CI/CD infrastructure runs on. Additionally, this news reaffirms ZenHub’s commitment to supporting the open source model and the communities that make it the most powerful engine for innovation in the world today.
Proprietary Software on Display
today's howtos
Firefox: AV1, Fixes, Addons, Changes, and Upselling MDN
(In)Security of Proprietary Software
