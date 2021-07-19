Proprietary Software on Display State-Sponsored Russian Cyber Actors Targeted Energy Sector from 2011 to 2018 [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO] CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Energy have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) detailing campaigns conducted by state-sponsored Russian cyber actors from 2011 to 2018 that targeted U.S. and international Energy Sector organizations. The CSA highlights historical tactics, techniques, and procedures as well as mitigations Energy Sector organizations can take now to protect their networks.

Dev Sabotages Popular NPM Package to Protest Russian Invasion

Work chat app Slack suffers services outage

Slack has fallen over for a subset of users, as the messaging platform admitted that "something's not quite right" with a number of its critical services. The outage coincides with the return to work from a three-day weekend for many of the company's US users.

today's howtos How to Install and Configure MySQL on Ubuntu MySQL is an open-source, powerful, and widely used relational database management system (RDBMS) that organizes the data into single or multiple data tables where data types may be related to each other. Structured Query Language (SQL) works with RDBMSes, and when someone wants to store or manage a massive volume of data, they will acquire the service of relational database and SQL. This article shows how to configure MySQL on your Ubuntu 18.04 server. It also shows you how to enable authentication, followed by service management. In the end, you will also learn how to test the service to verify the successful configuration.

How to install Slackware 15 Slackware is one of the oldest linux distributions active today. Back in my days Slackware was considered “hard” and “difficult” (read that sentence with an old lady voice). But after this article where I’ll show how to install Slackware 15 – with KDE desktop – you’ll judge that by yourself.

Easily Integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV - kifarunix.com Follow through this guide to learn how you can integrate Linux Malware Detect with ClamAV. Linux Malware Detect (LMD), can be configured to use ClamAV as scanner engine for improved performance on large file sets. The clamscan engine is used in conjunction with native ClamAV signatures updated through freshclam along with LMD signatures providing additional detection capabilities.

How to install Geany on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout Tutorial to install the Geany using command terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish to start writing code. Text editors are plentiful in the Linux world, IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) for programming are fewer, but still enough. It becomes difficult if you are looking for a mixture of both, ie a small and fast IDE that can also be used as a text editor. This is where Geany com

Hacked GDB Dashboard Puts It All On Display | Hackaday Not everyone is a fan of GUI interfaces. But some tasks really lend themselves to something over a bare command line. Very few people enjoy old command line text editors like edlin or ed. Debugging is another task where showing source files and variables at all times makes sense. Of course, you don’t absolutely have to have a GUI per se. You can also use a Text User Interface (TUI). In fact, you can build gdb — the GNU Debugger — with a built-in TUI mode. Try adding –tui to your gdb command line and see what happens. There are also many GUI frontends for gdb, but [cyrus-and] has an easy way to get a very useful TUI-like interface to gdb that doesn’t require rebuilding gdb or even hacking its internals in any way.

How to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Microsoft Fonts on Zorin OS 16.